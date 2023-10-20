DEEP Robotics launches X30 quadruped robot to meet varied industry needs

Hangzhou – DEEP Robotics Company, a global pioneer in the development and industrial application of quadrupedal robots, has announced the launch of its X30 quadruped robot, a flagship product designed to meet core industry needs in multiple fields, including inspection of power stations, factories, pipeline corridors, emergency rescue, fire detection, scientific research and more.

X30 incorporates DEEP Robotics’ unique fusion perception technology that enables it to rapidly traverse obstacles, navigate open riser industrial stairs in challenging, changing environments, conduct autonomous inspection day and night in any weather, and overcome other difficulties in an ever-growing number of scenarios. What’s more, X30 is able to respond quickly to unexpected situations or handle tasks at a moment’s notice.

Compared to earlier editions of the quadruped robot, the operating temperature range of X30 has been extended to between minus 20°C and plus 55°C, greatly broadening the environment and climatic conditions in which it can operate. It has a comprehensive real-time monitoring and emergency response system to ensure safer and more efficient intelligent operations.

X30 breaks the boundaries in applications and can be used in dangerous and complex environments

Using leg-joint technology that is highly sought-after and being developed globally, bionicquadruped robots are flexible and agile, can traverse obstacles, and are able to replace humans in complex, harsh, and hazardous environments across a range of industries, demonstrating the expanding scope of the robot’s capabilities.

As a pioneer in the application of bionic quadruped robots, DEEP Robotics’ industry-facing product series has achieved remarkable results in a variety of fields, such as electric power inspection, firefighting and emergency detection, education and scientific research, metal smelting and mapping. After a lengthy period of collaboration with various global industry giants in real-life scenarios, the new generation of intelligent quadruped platform X30 is now at the forefront of the robotics industry.

Undaunted by extreme weather

Temperatures can vary markedly through the seasons and in different regions, and this needs to be taken into account when planning for outdoor inspection and rescue work.

“As a flagship model for the industry, X30’s operating temperature range has greatly increased,” said DongXin Zheng, Product Manager at DEEP Robotics. “It has been successfullytested in real-world scenarios in temperatures from minus 20°C to plus 55°C. It has also been vigorously tested at the IP67 protection level, indicating a very high level of tolerance of water or dust ingression.”

X30 extends its working temperature range from minus 20 degrees to plus 55 degrees

Surmounting obstacles and responding promptly

During the implementation of inspection, security, rescue and other tasks, different types of stairs have hindered traditional robots. These complex terrains make for a meaningful test for quadruped robots.

X30 is a sublime combination of powerful locomotion and fusion perception ability. It is capable of climbing up and down 45-degree stairs with unprecedented speed and a dexterous posture. It braves open-riser staircases with ease, responds to task requirements on the spur of the moment, and quickly adapts to more complex scenarios and blind spots.

X30 is China’s first industry-grade quadruped robot capable of ascending and descending open riser stairs

Fusion perception lights up the darkness

Traditional inspection and rescue operations can take place at any time, day or night, when the lighting conditions on site are changeable and uncontrollable. With its fusion perception capabilities, X30 can carry out such tasks regardless of the light environment, be it over-bright, dim, flickering or even complete darkness.

X30 can function in extreme lighting conditions such as complete darkness

Safe, efficient and highly collaborative

For practical applications, operators need to be able to quickly and intuitively assess the status of the equipment. X30 uses light interaction to bring the controller up to speed about its working status. In the meantime, it autonomously avoids colliding into random moving objects. Coupled with an emergency stop button, X30 helps protect the safety of other parties and mobile platforms in industrial scenarios.

X30 quadruped can better protect the safety of collaborative personnel and equipment

Extra-long endurance, quick battery swaps

An extra-long battery life is standard a shared expectation for industry-level quadruped robots in numerous scenarios. X30 features a 25% increase in endurance when laden with mounts. On top of this, its battery has a quick-release capability to expedite battery changes. This design ensures that special tasks can be completed quickly, which is vital in the event of industrial emergencies.

X30 comes with more efficient auto-charging solutions

Stable, reliable auto-charging

Autonomous charging for robots is a basic requirement for unmanned inspection and autonomous operation, but problems such as lighting, grime and dust in various industrial scenarios can affect the efficiency of traditional charging solutions. A poor surrounding environment can impede a quadrupedal robot’s ability to find a charging point. In a departure from the traditional approach, DEEP Robotics has independently developed a new generation of integrated positioning solutions to ensure a smoother and more effective charging process.

