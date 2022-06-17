Dotti tricks up home cleaning tools for performance and style

Dotti takes cleaning performance and style to the next level with a set of new antibacterial, silicone-based home cleaning tools that look good enough to leave out on display. Meet the soft-touch Best Broom & Dustpan, and the adorable Super Scrubber.

The Best Broom lives up to its name with an adjustable-length handle, removable head and antibacterial silicone bristles that effectively trap floor debris, large or small. Dotti's dustpan is just as neat, featuring a platformed handle you can either hold with your hand, or pop your foot into, letting you sweep large areas without having to bend your back.

Durable enough for floors, tiles, carpets and even outdoor areas, the Best Broom is an easily-washable, odor-free pet hair magnet with a sleek and modern look that won't need to be hidden away. It's available in soft sage and bold odyssey color options.

The Dotti Best Broom & Dustpan Dotti

Meanwhile, the Dotti Super Scrubber tackles dishes and surfaces with the same antibacterial silicone touch. It's a long-lasting, non-scratch replacement for your grubby kitchen sponges that'll remain blissfully odor-free, maintaining its stylish, ergonomic shape and your choice of sage, odyssey or blush color over time.

When your old sponge would go in the bin, the Super Scrubber goes straight in the dishwasher for cleaning – it'll outlast regular sponges by a factor of five, while looking like a tasteful minimalist art piece at rest, instead of a rapidly-disintegrating, funky old sponge.

Put them together, and you've got the Dotti Cleaning Essentials kit, a package that'll elevate your home cleaning with premium antibacterial performance, outstanding comfort and ergonomics, and the smooth, soft touch of silicone – while matching any decor with a look as clean and stylish as the home you want to keep.

The Dotti Super Scrubber: sage, odyssey and blush color options Dotti

Cleaning can be a chore, requiring you to break out the rubber gloves and a depressingly grubby set of equipment – or it can also be a chore, but at least one that's elevated by a set of tools that are actively pleasant to break out and interact with, and which enhance the look of your home even when you're not using them.