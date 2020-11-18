Durable, lightweight Chobe 2.0 is the ultimate everyday carry bag

For over a decade, Gura Gear's camera bags have been setting the standard for durability and functionality for photographers on the go. Looking to carry its expertise over to an everyday carry soft bag for digital nomads, the company created the Chobe. Now it has released an upgraded version that keeps everything that people loved about the original, while taking on board feedback from Chobe owners. The result is the Chobe 2.0, a bag with a raft of improvements that is as at home in the boardroom as it is in a plane's overhead compartment.

The first major change for the Chobe 2.0 is that it is available in two sizes. The smaller 13-inch Chobe is designed for paper-free workflows and mirrorless camera kits, while the 16-inch Chobe was created to handle larger format equipment and provide more carrying capacity. As the names suggest, the 13- and 16-inch Chobes will also accommodate a 13- and 16-inch laptop, respectively.

The Chobe 2.0 features more than 20 compartments and customizable inserts

With over 20 compartments and customizable inserts, the Chobe 2.0 makes it easy to keep all parts of your kit organized and quickly accessible. The side sleeve provides quick and easy access to laptops, tablets and charging cables, while a quick access pocket is perfect for storing keys, wallets and boarding passes.

The 13-inch model boasts a volume of 7.7 liters, while the 16-inch model increases storage volume to 11.2 liters. But the carrying capacity doesn't end there, with the zippered expansion pocket offering an extra 5 liters of storage capacity if and when you need it.

The Chobe 2.0 is also made to last, with VX-21 performance sailcloth material featured throughout that offers superior tear resistance and durability and the best strength-to-weight ratio on the market. Four layers including a weatherproof polymer laminated together provide waterproof protection.

The side sleeve provides easy access to laptops and tablets

Meanwhile, the bottom of the bag is made of VX-24 material, which provides 10 times the abrasion resistance of VX-21 material and protects the bottom of the bag from unexpected liquid exposure. Additionally, the Chobe 2.0 features higher density foams than its predecessor, providing the same great protection for your items while reducing thickness and weight.

Aside from the bag itself, the should strap has also received a makeover, being made with an anti-slip material and improved padding for extra comfort. The attention to detail even extends to the smooth-pulling YKK zippers with laser-cut Hypalon zipper pulls.

You can grab your own Chobe 2.0 here.