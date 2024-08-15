Easily Stored Folding E-trike from Mooncool
Meet the Mooncool TK1 Folding
The Mooncool TK1 Folding has all the convenience of a folding trike, and yet it is powerful and fun to ride. This e-trike stores and transports easily, but a folding e-trike doesn’t have to be boring!
For example, if you commute to work, there may not be adequate room for a 3-wheeled electric trike. The same is true if you live in a small apartment or perhaps have a crowded garage. And if you drive a Chevrolet Bolt, you can forget about transporting your conventional e-trike on your next driving vacation.
These folding e-trikes by Mooncool will be a great choice for you.
4 Features Shoppers Want in a Folding E-trike
The Mooncool TK1 Folding exemplifies the great features most-desired in a folding e-trike. Here’s what most shoppers look for when considering a purchase:
1. Quality is the Greatest Concern
The one most desirable feature of a folding e-trike is build quality. Quality directly affects safety and longevity. The Mooncool Folding TK1 comes with a high-quality aluminum alloy frame and components which provide a safe ride and a long lifespan.
2. Powerful Motor
Riders of a folding e-trike are very much like riders of any other e-trike. They want to have all the power needed to ride in a variety of terrains. It doesn’t help much if a folding e-trike is easy to store and transport, but doesn’t have enough power to reach the top of a steep hill.
Mooncool has always insisted on providing a motor that excels in both power and reliability. The Folding TK1 is no exception, giving riders a strong 750 watt (peak) motor, powered by a strong lithium-ion battery offering 48 volts. When you think about quick starts, cruising speed, and hill-climbing ability — all these are dependent on power. You want an e-trike equipped with a strong motor and battery, providing plenty of power.
The Mooncool TK1 Folding does not disappoint! It has the power to handle a 350 pound payload easily. Riders will appreciate that enhanced payload every time your approach a long, steep hill or need to strap a heavy load to the included front and rear baskets.
3. Easy Storage and Transport
Folding e-trikes are often smaller e-trikes, but Mooncool has made this folding e-trike comfortable for riders of various sizes. It is designed to comfortably accommodate riders varying from 5’0” to 6’3″ in height. This is very nice, especially if 2 or more family members are taking turns on the same e-trike. Even though it can accommodate even a 6’3″ rider, it nevertheless is very easy to store or transport. The Mooncool Folding TK1’s folded footprint is only 39.37” X 30.31” X 29.53”.
Indeed, the TK1 Folding is the model that many riders will think of as the most user-friendly ride produced to date by Mooncool. It is a fun, powerful, and compact electric e-trike that can take you to work or the local park—and it can get you there in comfort and style.
4. Above-Average Specifications
When an e-trike shopper looks at the list of specifications, that list should make it clear that this is a fully-equipped powerful e-trike giving excellent value to the buyer. The technical specifications of the Folding TK1 brings to light the tremendous value that is packed into this folding e-trike. See for yourself…
- Battery 48V 14.5Ah lithium-ion battery
- Charger Reliable 2.0A charger
- Range 35-60 miles varying with load, weather, and terrain
- Controller Sine Wave FOC 48V 20-amp Peak
- Hub Motor 48V 750 Watt Peak Power
- Display Bright Screen Multifunctional G51 LCD
- Total Payload Capacity 350lbs
- Pedal Assist 5-level pedal assistance
- Tires 20″x3.0″ Semi-Fat Tires front and rear
- Front Fork Mechanical lockout suspension fork
- Throttle Half twist throttle
- Brake Hydraulic Disc Brake, Alloy, Rotor 180mm
- Spokes Stainless, 13G
- And much more!
Variety of Great E-trikes
To own a beautiful, powerful and reliable folding e-trike, look no further than the Mooncool TK1 Folding. Plus, it’s tremendous riding fun and exciting eye candy!