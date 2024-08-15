© 2024 New Atlas
August 14, 2024
Easily Stored Folding E-trike from Mooncool
The Moncool Folding E-Trike
The Moncool Folding E-Trike
Mooncool TK1 Folding E-trike
Mooncool TK1 Folding E-trike
Mooncool TK1 Folding E-trike in its folded position
Mooncool TK1 Folding E-trike in its folded position
Mooncool TK1 Folding E-trike
Mooncool TK1 Folding E-trike
The TK1 Folding E-trike is available in 7 colors!
The TK1 Folding E-trike is available in 7 colors!
The Moncool Folding E-Trike
The Moncool Folding E-Trike
Meet the Mooncool TK1 Folding

The Mooncool TK1 Folding has all the convenience of a folding trike, and yet it is powerful and fun to ride. This e-trike stores and transports easily, but a folding e-trike doesn’t have to be boring!

For example, if you commute to work, there may not be adequate room for a 3-wheeled electric trike. The same is true if you live in a small apartment or perhaps have a crowded garage. And if you drive a Chevrolet Bolt, you can forget about transporting your conventional e-trike on your next driving vacation.

These folding e-trikes by Mooncool will be a great choice for you.

Mooncool TK1 Folding E-trike
Mooncool TK1 Folding E-trike

4 Features Shoppers Want in a Folding E-trike

The Mooncool TK1 Folding exemplifies the great features most-desired in a folding e-trike. Here’s what most shoppers look for when considering a purchase:

1. Quality is the Greatest Concern

The one most desirable feature of a folding e-trike is build quality. Quality directly affects safety and longevity. The Mooncool Folding TK1 comes with a high-quality aluminum alloy frame and components which provide a safe ride and a long lifespan.

2. Powerful Motor

Riders of a folding e-trike are very much like riders of any other e-trike. They want to have all the power needed to ride in a variety of terrains. It doesn’t help much if a folding e-trike is easy to store and transport, but doesn’t have enough power to reach the top of a steep hill.

Mooncool has always insisted on providing a motor that excels in both power and reliability. The Folding TK1 is no exception, giving riders a strong 750 watt (peak) motor, powered by a strong lithium-ion battery offering 48 volts. When you think about quick starts, cruising speed, and hill-climbing ability — all these are dependent on power. You want an e-trike equipped with a strong motor and battery, providing plenty of power.

The Mooncool TK1 Folding does not disappoint! It has the power to handle a 350 pound payload easily. Riders will appreciate that enhanced payload every time your approach a long, steep hill or need to strap a heavy load to the included front and rear baskets.

Mooncool TK1 Folding E-trike in its folded position
Mooncool TK1 Folding E-trike in its folded position

3. Easy Storage and Transport

Folding e-trikes are often smaller e-trikes, but Mooncool has made this folding e-trike comfortable for riders of various sizes. It is designed to comfortably accommodate riders varying from 5’0” to 6’3″ in height. This is very nice, especially if 2 or more family members are taking turns on the same e-trike. Even though it can accommodate even a 6’3″ rider, it nevertheless is very easy to store or transport. The Mooncool Folding TK1’s folded footprint is only 39.37” X 30.31” X 29.53”.

Indeed, the TK1 Folding is the model that many riders will think of as the most user-friendly ride produced to date by Mooncool. It is a fun, powerful, and compact electric e-trike that can take you to work or the local park—and it can get you there in comfort and style.

Mooncool TK1 Folding E-trike
Mooncool TK1 Folding E-trike

4. Above-Average Specifications

When an e-trike shopper looks at the list of specifications, that list should make it clear that this is a fully-equipped powerful e-trike giving excellent value to the buyer. The technical specifications of the Folding TK1 brings to light the tremendous value that is packed into this folding e-trike. See for yourself…

  • Battery 48V 14.5Ah lithium-ion battery
  • Charger Reliable 2.0A charger
  • Range 35-60 miles varying with load, weather, and terrain
  • Controller Sine Wave FOC 48V 20-amp Peak
  • Hub Motor  48V 750 Watt Peak Power
  • Display Bright Screen Multifunctional G51 LCD
  • Total Payload Capacity 350lbs
  • Pedal Assist  5-level pedal assistance
  • Tires 20″x3.0″ Semi-Fat Tires front and rear
  • Front Fork  Mechanical lockout suspension fork
  • Throttle Half twist throttle
  • Brake Hydraulic Disc Brake, Alloy, Rotor 180mm
  • Spokes Stainless, 13G
  • And much more!

Variety of Great E-trikes

To own a beautiful, powerful and reliable folding e-trike, look no further than the Mooncool TK1 Folding. Plus, it’s tremendous riding fun and exciting eye candy!

The TK1 Folding E-trike is available in 7 colors!
The TK1 Folding E-trike is available in 7 colors!

Affordable & Reliable Electric Trikes for Seniors and Adults - Mooncool TK1

View gallery - 5 images
