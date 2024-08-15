Easily Stored Folding E-trike from Mooncool

The Mooncool TK1 Folding has all the convenience of a folding trike, and yet it is powerful and fun to ride. This e-trike stores and transports easily, but a folding e-trike doesn’t have to be boring!

For example, if you commute to work, there may not be adequate room for a 3-wheeled electric trike. The same is true if you live in a small apartment or perhaps have a crowded garage. And if you drive a Chevrolet Bolt, you can forget about transporting your conventional e-trike on your next driving vacation.

These folding e-trikes by Mooncool will be a great choice for you.

Mooncool TK1 Folding E-trike Mooncool

4 Features Shoppers Want in a Folding E-trike

The Mooncool TK1 Folding exemplifies the great features most-desired in a folding e-trike. Here’s what most shoppers look for when considering a purchase:

1. Quality is the Greatest Concern

The one most desirable feature of a folding e-trike is build quality. Quality directly affects safety and longevity. The Mooncool Folding TK1 comes with a high-quality aluminum alloy frame and components which provide a safe ride and a long lifespan.

2. Powerful Motor

Riders of a folding e-trike are very much like riders of any other e-trike. They want to have all the power needed to ride in a variety of terrains. It doesn’t help much if a folding e-trike is easy to store and transport, but doesn’t have enough power to reach the top of a steep hill.

Mooncool has always insisted on providing a motor that excels in both power and reliability. The Folding TK1 is no exception, giving riders a strong 750 watt (peak) motor, powered by a strong lithium-ion battery offering 48 volts. When you think about quick starts, cruising speed, and hill-climbing ability — all these are dependent on power. You want an e-trike equipped with a strong motor and battery, providing plenty of power.

The Mooncool TK1 Folding does not disappoint! It has the power to handle a 350 pound payload easily. Riders will appreciate that enhanced payload every time your approach a long, steep hill or need to strap a heavy load to the included front and rear baskets.

Mooncool TK1 Folding E-trike in its folded position Mooncool

3. Easy Storage and Transport

Folding e-trikes are often smaller e-trikes, but Mooncool has made this folding e-trike comfortable for riders of various sizes. It is designed to comfortably accommodate riders varying from 5’0” to 6’3″ in height. This is very nice, especially if 2 or more family members are taking turns on the same e-trike. Even though it can accommodate even a 6’3″ rider, it nevertheless is very easy to store or transport. The Mooncool Folding TK1’s folded footprint is only 39.37” X 30.31” X 29.53”.

Indeed, the TK1 Folding is the model that many riders will think of as the most user-friendly ride produced to date by Mooncool. It is a fun, powerful, and compact electric e-trike that can take you to work or the local park—and it can get you there in comfort and style.

Mooncool TK1 Folding E-trike Mooncool

4. Above-Average Specifications

When an e-trike shopper looks at the list of specifications, that list should make it clear that this is a fully-equipped powerful e-trike giving excellent value to the buyer. The technical specifications of the Folding TK1 brings to light the tremendous value that is packed into this folding e-trike. See for yourself…



Battery 48V 14.5Ah lithium-ion battery

48V 14.5Ah lithium-ion battery Charger Reliable 2.0A charger

Reliable 2.0A charger Range 35-60 miles varying with load, weather, and terrain

35-60 miles varying with load, weather, and terrain Controller Sine Wave FOC 48V 20-amp Peak

Sine Wave FOC 48V 20-amp Peak Hub Motor 48V 750 Watt Peak Power

48V 750 Watt Peak Power Display Bright Screen Multifunctional G51 LCD

Bright Screen Multifunctional G51 LCD Total Payload Capacity 350lbs

350lbs Pedal Assist 5-level pedal assistance

5-level pedal assistance Tires 20″x3.0″ Semi-Fat Tires front and rear

20″x3.0″ Semi-Fat Tires front and rear Front Fork Mechanical lockout suspension fork

Mechanical lockout suspension fork Throttle Half twist throttle

Half twist throttle Brake Hydraulic Disc Brake, Alloy, Rotor 180mm

Hydraulic Disc Brake, Alloy, Rotor 180mm Spokes Stainless, 13G

Stainless, 13G And much more!

Variety of Great E-trikes

To own a beautiful, powerful and reliable folding e-trike, look no further than the Mooncool TK1 Folding. Plus, it’s tremendous riding fun and exciting eye candy!

The TK1 Folding E-trike is available in 7 colors! Mooncool