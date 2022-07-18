EM-Smart: The Best Way to Build a Profitable Laser Business

If you’ve ever wondered if you can make money with a laser marking machine, the answer is definitely YES. Of course, anyone who has been a little more informed about this topic will agree with us because there is a lot of room for earnings here.

As we know, laser marking machines are useful in the production stage of many industries. Whether you want to grow your current business or choose to open a new storefront business or start a business, whatever you or your company is looking for in a laser machine, EM-Smart has one to suit your needs.

You may be wondering, what is the EM-Smart Laser and what makes it outstanding from other laser machines? Take your time and think about this question: what should you consider when you decide to purchase a laser marking machine? The answer could be an almost endless list: laser source, power, engraving capability, speed, lifespan, warranty… etc.

3PLASERS EM-Smart NEW ARRIVAL - EM-Smart Nova 25W Fiber Laser

However, what are the most important aspects to be considered among these elements? Quality, function, productivity, price. Of course, application (such as applicable materials and industries) and being portable also matter! Then it will be quite clear when we look closely at EM-Smart laser marking machines : 100,000 hours lifespan with top brand laser source plus 2 years warranty, support marking and engraving on most common materials including metal, plastic, leather, rubber, stone, coated wood, high marking speed & precision for fast or deep engraving even cutting, rotary function, applicable to almost all industries…so many functions and features are even achieved in a compact 8.5 kilogram fiber laser marking machine with foldable and fashionable design.

So it’s not only powerful and productive, but also portable and beautiful. It’s the smallest desktop industrial laser marking machine for metal in the world, you’d be hard to find a product like this on the market. In addition, functions including motion detection, overheats shutdown, and emergency stop, certifications including CE, FDA, RoHS, and SGS.

Relying on the 24 years of laser industry experience of its parent company CH Laser, which was established in 1998 and with a 7,000+m2 production base equipped with a complete series of testing equipment, EM-Smart and its manufacturer CDI Tech have successfully expanded their laser business all around the world through its official EM-Smart Shop 3Plasers.com . According to the customer statistics on this official site, EM-Smart has entered markets of more than 80 countries worldwide.

It’s worth noting that EM-Smart has released more than eight models of four series, ranging from fiber types to MOPA style and from entry level to pro users. All these machines share some things in common: Portable, Powerful, Professional (This is actually where its Official Shop name 3Plasers® comes from).