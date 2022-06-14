EOFY 2022: Get The Best Power Station For Less

With the End of Financial Year (EOFY) well underway, BLUETTI offers massive markdowns across plenty of solar generators, which will start from June 12, 11 AM AEST to June 23, 12 AM AEST. Grab this opportunity to level up the off-grid life experience before it’s too late.

EP500Pro, All-in-one Backup Power

BLUETTI will launch the EP500Pro in Australia soon. It boasts a 3000W pure sine wave AC inverter(6000W Surge), a 5100Wh capacity, and 24/7 UPS, making it a reliable backup power to cover essential needs during outages.

The built-in MPPT allows for a max 2400W solar input, then EP500Pro can be recharged from 0 to 80% within 2 hours. While charging via solar and AC simultaneously at up to 5400W input can cut down to only ONE HOUR.

Most importantly, BLUETTI offers a 5-year hassle-free warranty to provide dad with more peace of mind.

The early birds price for EP500Pro will come with a straight $1000 OFF and start at only $6999 with limited quantity, and the next offer will go up to $7299 ($700 OFF, also limited quantity). Act fast before the prices go up!

AC300 + 2*B300, Modular Solar System

Starts at $8399 (was $8899)

Australia’s winter is around the corner. Losing power on severe cold days can drive everyone crazy. So it’s necessary to have a solar generator at home.

The 3000W pure sine wave AC inverter makes it strong enough to run most electrical appliances like heater, cooker, blender, coffee maker, etc. Never run out of power even in extreme weather conditions.

Connecting with two B300 battery modules (3072Wh per unit) AC300 can achieve up to 2400W solar input. Fully top it up in just 4 hours.

And don’t forget that this modular system comes with a 2-year hassle-free warranty.

EB200P-Versatile Power Monster

Starts at $2399 (was $2699)

EB200P is constructed with a 2200W pure sine AC inverter and 2048Wh battery capacity to ensure a constant power supply no matter where and when power is needed.

The 15 ports are designed for multi-tasking charging without any fuss. The LifePO4 battery pack can provide 3500+ charge cycles, that is 10 years of lifespan if one cycle a day.

Jaw-dropping VIP Exclusives

Have ever heard about some “massive discounts” from BLUETTI? This time, they mean it, for VIP ONLY.

BLUETTI released the VIP loyalty program in May 2022. Anyone with a purchase over $10 can join the program. Once your history order spent on https://www.bluettipower.com.au/ reaches the $5000 threshold, there will be extra bonus bucks and a points multiplier.

If you already belong to any BLUETTI VIP tier, you’re in luck. In addition to discounts, BLUETTI’s planning limited VIP lightning deals on June 12 and June 19 with unprecedented discounts. Come closer for the details:

VIP Deals on June 12

VIP Deals on June 19

Lucky Wheel

Every order over A$3000 during the EOFY sale (June 12- June 23) will earn a spin on Lucky Wheel. A large sum of rewards are available, including multiple BLUETTI Bucks (virtual loyalty points issued by BLUETTI for redeeming discounts), a FREE EB200P, and more.

Try your luck and win BIG!

About BLUETTI

From the very beginning, BLUETTI has tried to stay true to a sustainable future through green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use while delivering an exceptional eco-friendly experience for everyone and the world. BLUETTI is making its presence in 70+ countries and is trusted by millions of customers across the globe. For more information, please visit https://www.bluettipower.com.au/

