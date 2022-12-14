eSIM: The new technology to avoid paying international roaming fees

If you use your cellphone to get online while abroad, rates for using local networks are much higher than at home – meaning you'll be charged extra. The best option to avoid the shock of roaming fees is a prepaid international eSIM data plan from Holafly.



Have you heard about eSIMs?

More flexible than a traditional SIM card, the all-digital eSIM has quickly grown from just a few mobile devices to an increasing number of high-end smartphones, tablets and laptops, as well as IoT hardware and domestic appliances, and even connected vehicles.



Discover how this international eSIM works and its benefits

The first plug-in SIM arrived in 1991, and was broken out from a credit-card-sized piece of plastic to fit a handset's card slot. It has since become the standard for mobile communications, getting smaller and smaller over the years while increasing in storage capacity and features.

The eSIM is the next step in its evolution. It's embedded directly into a device's hardware and is a fraction of the size of a physical SIM slot.

Meanwhile, manufacturers can use this extra space inside for new features or even a bigger battery, travelers can benefit from easy activation procedures switching between cell phone plans without swapping uncomfortable physical cards and avoiding inconvenient roaming charges.

Many Benefits



You'll never have to handle an eSIM so there's no chance of damage or loss.

You don't have to wait for a SIM card to be shipped out to get online.

You can store multiple carrier profiles for easy switching.

With an international eSIM, you can say goodbye to data roaming charges.

What is an international eSIM and how does it work when travelling?

What is the difference between international roaming and eSIM?

Your existing cellphone plan might allow you to get online while traveling, but this is an extra service that results in costly roaming fees being added to your monthly bill.

You can avoid such nasty surprises with a prepaid international eSIM, which is focused on providing a fast and reliable connection, plus you can switch to your regular plan if you need to.



Companies offering eSIM service with international data

Data plans are available from global companies like AT&T, Vodafone, Orange and T-Mobile, as well as local providers at your destination or prepaid options online – international eSIMs are supported in more than 164 countries.



Do you want to know other options to avoid roaming charges?

You could rent a pocket Wi-Fi device, but the cost can be prohibitive – particularly if your device is lost, stolen or damaged.

You might be able to buy a SIM card at your destination – though unless your phone has two card slots, switching between different data plans can be a pain.

Many airports, restaurants and public spaces offer free Wi-Fi. While this sounds ideal for travelers, connections can be spotty and slow, you may have to endure advertisements, and data security is always a concern.

