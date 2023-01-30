Everything You Need To Know About Travelling To Iceland

Are you ready to explore one of the most magical places on earth? If so, you’ve come to the right place. Iceland is a breathtakingly beautiful country filled with stunning landscapes, amazing wildlife, and a culture unlike anywhere else in the world. In this blog post, we’ll cover everything you need to know about traveling to Iceland, from its fascinating history to the best places to visit.



Where is Iceland?

Iceland is an island country located in the North Atlantic Ocean, between Greenland and Norway. It is a part of the European continent, but not part of the European Union. With a population of around 360,000 people, Iceland is one of the least densely populated countries in Europe. It is also known for its many volcanoes, geysers, hot springs, and glaciers.



How do I get there?

Travelers have several options for getting to Iceland. The most popular way to get to Iceland is by air. There are multiple international airports located in Reykjavík, the capital of Iceland. You can also take a ferry from Denmark or take a cruise to Iceland. It's important to remember that, even though Iceland is one of the best places in the world for a European road trip , there are no roads connecting Iceland to other countries, so you must cross either the Atlantic or the Arctic Ocean to get there.



What is the currency?

Iceland uses the Icelandic króna (ISK) as its official currency. It can be a bit confusing since the króna is divided into 100 aurar, but you will rarely see these coins in circulation. The best way to get cash is to use ATMs around the country. Credit cards are also widely accepted in Iceland. If you're planning to self-drive Iceland , it's important to note that most gas stations do not accept credit cards. You must have cash or a debit card to pay for fuel.



What language do they speak?

The official language of Iceland is Icelandic, which is a North Germanic language that has roots in Old Norse. English is widely spoken and understood, making it easy to communicate with locals. Other languages spoken include Danish, Swedish, Norwegian, and German. It is important to note that the alphabet used for Icelandic is different from English and other languages; so if you plan to study the language before your visit, make sure to learn the correct alphabet.



What is the weather like?

Iceland is known for its unpredictable weather, so it’s important to be prepared for anything. The average temperature in summer is between 8-14°C (46-57°F), but it can go lower or higher. The best time to visit is from June to August when you can enjoy long days and the midnight sun. Be sure to bring layers of warm clothes and waterproof gear as rain and wind can happen anytime.



What should I pack?