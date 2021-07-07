Ezsani's smart sanitizer dispenser is a no-fuss way to keep bugs at bay

It has always been a good idea to maintain good personal hygiene, but the coronavirus pandemic has really driven home the importance of keeping our hands clean as we go about our busy days. The newly launched Ezsani is a clever solution for keeping germ-free while on the move, with the ability to be mounted to different surfaces or clip on to your pocket or backpack for a hassle- and hands-free way to keep hands clean and the bugs at bay.

At the heart of the Ezsani system is the intelligent dispenser head, which is kitted out with a power button, a smart motion sensor and an automatic atomizer. This can be plugged into either a 35-ml pocket-friendly bottle or a larger 600-ml bottle, and sends out a gentle spray hands-free when you place your hand over it for just two seconds.

These bottles can be filled with your sanitizer of choice and, through a strong adhesive nano sticker, can be mounted to any wall, metal or hard surface. A specialized clip enables the smaller bottle to be mounted to your pocket, belt or backpack. Otherwise it can simply be slid into a bag, purse or pocket without any attachments at all.

With a 500-mAh onboard battery, the Ezsani smart dispenser is recharged via a USB-C port at the front, a process that takes just 40 minutes and keeps it running for around five days. It also features an energy-saving mode that will automatically turn off the machine after four hours.

This simplicity and versatility makes Ezsani an ideal solution for keeping those hands sanitized in just about every environment. It could be mounted at the front door of your home, used at the gym to spray down dumbbells or next to the button for the office elevator. Health care workers could also clip one to their pockets and rideshare drivers could keep one handy for vigilant passengers.

You can grab your own portable, hands-free Ezsani smart sanitizer here, and check it out in the video below.