Bespoke, reusable Nuo 3D Mask delivers a breath of fresh air

Fashion is not a word that's usually associated with face masks, but the Nuo 3D Mask is set to change that with its blend of AI-driven tailored fitment and cutting-edge 3D-printed design. These elements add up to a mask that's effective, comfortable ... and looks great.

The brainchild of LuxMea Design Studio, the Nuo 3D Mask is designed to help you breathe easy in increasingly polluted urban centers. The snug fitting mask is tailored to your face so that it stays firmly in place when you're out and about and delivers optimum performance with no leakage, meaning no foggy glasses. The design also lets you hold a conversation easily, or speak clearly on the phone without having to remove the mask.

The Nuo's skin is lightweight, washable, soft to the touch, and built to last. It also features two valves to make breathing easier and, importantly, its replaceable filters are designed to comply with N95 standards, meaning a filtration rate of 95% for 0.3 micron particles.

I addition to a bespoke fit, you can add your own logo or message to the 3D-printed mask LuxMea Studio

The bespoke fit of the Nuo is achieved by simply following an online guide that walks you through taking a few key face measurements. From there the AI-driven design process kicks in and your personalized mask is 3D printed at Shapeways in New York before being delivered to your door. The process also works for all sizes, so you can have masks printed for the kids, and you can even print your own logo or personal message on the front.

Applying years of experience in 3D printing and computational design, LuxMea Studio created countless prototypes to arrive at a face mask that ticks all the boxes.

Learn more about this rare mix of function, form and fashion – and grab an earlybird discount – over at the Nua 3D Mask Kickstarter page.