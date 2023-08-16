Fall asleep quickly and naturally with the help of Dodow

TL;DR: Dodow uses a low-intensity blue light projection to guide your breathing and help you fall asleep easier and faster. It’s a device that can help you for life, and it’s just $59.99 — the same price as Amazon!

While disrupted or lack of sleep seems like a minor issue, according to a John Hopkins Medicine article, insufficient sleep can affect your mood, memory, and health in far-reaching and surprising ways. This includes a higher risk for dementia, an increased risk of high blood pressure and obesity, and less active immune protection.

If you have trouble quieting your mind and falling asleep, Dodow has a drug-free solution. Partly inspired by fighter pilot training, this little device guides your breathing to an optimal rate to calm your mind so you can fall asleep faster.

Dodow is a smart invention based on cardiac coherence. Cardiac coherence is a stress and emotion management tool some use in high-stress jobs like fighter jet pilots. Inspired by 13,000 studies on cardiac coherence, Dodow uses cardiac coherence to guide you to an optimal breathing pace that puts you in a state of rest and helps to rebalance your autonomic nervous system. It could make a big difference in how you approach sleep, and ultimately, the sleep quality you get.

This small, non-intrusive device is already helping over a million people fall asleep easier, whether it's right at bedtime or after waking in the middle of the night and finding they can’t fall back asleep.

Here’s how it works:

Tap the touch-sensitive surface once for the eight-minute mode and twice for the 20-minute mode. A blue light appears on the ceiling. Then, gently synchronize your breathing, inhaling when the light expands. Exhale when the light retracts. The exhalation is deliberately longer. This will help create a sensation of tiredness which is conducive to falling asleep. At the end of the exercise (eight or 20 minutes), Dodow switches itself off, and you'll be in the ideal body state to fall asleep naturally, in whatever position you like.

Dodow is also safe for kids six years old and up. And even though Dodow uses blue light to guide you, it’s very low intensity compared to that of a TV or computer screen.

If you suffer from insomnia, anxiety, or feel the effects of daily stress and can’t calm your mind at night, Dodow might be for you. Don’t waste your precious sleep time letting your mind reel on and on, as this innovative device could help you control your mind and fall asleep faster for life.

Get Dodow now for just $59.99 (the same price as Amazon!) and see how it can help you fall asleep faster and more soundly.

Prices subject to change.