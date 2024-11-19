Gift Shopping Best BLUETTI Black Friday Deals for Everyone on Your List

This Black Friday, simplify your holiday shopping with BLUETTI’s exceptional deals on portable power stations, which are practical gifts for both indoor and outdoor use. The BLUETTI Black Friday sale runs from November 11 to December 3, so now is the time to snag some holiday gifts for your loved ones.

Get the Elite 200 V2 at a special launch price of A$2,499 from November 13 until December 3. Use the discount code to get an extra 5% OFF: PRElite200 (13 Nov- 3 Dec). It will be available for presale on BLUETTI’s website.

All-Round Power BLUETTI Elite 200 V2 Portable Power Station

BLUETTI’s latest innovation the Elite 200 V2 is a dream gift for anyone seeking cutting-edge, durable power for camping, home backup, or road trips. Built with automotive-grade LiFePO4 batteries, it offers over 6,000 charge cycles—over 17 years of daily use. With a 2,073.6Wh capacity and a 2,600W output, it’s powerful enough to run household essentials like refrigerators, microwaves, coffee makers, and even air conditioners. It charges quickly, reaching 0-80% in just 45 minutes with dual 1,800W AC and 1,000W solar inputs. Backed by BLUETTI’s proprietary technologies, the compact powerhouse is safe to use in caravans, campers, trailers, or small work sheds.

Practical Gifts for Homeowners: AC300 and AC500 Home Backup Power Series

The AC300 and AC500 home battery backup systems provide peace of mind for homeowners during power outages and substantial savings on electricity bills. On sunny days, the AC300 + B300K combo can harness up to 2,400W solar energy, fully recharging its 2,764.8Wh battery in around 2 hours. This stored solar power can then power the house at night or during blackouts. The AC300+B300K is now A$3899, down from A$4999. Go solar with AC300+B300K+PV350D set at a record-low price of A$4898.

For greater capacity, the AC500 + 2xB300K (5,000W/5,529.6Wh) setup is available for A$6699, down from A$8997, powering heavy-duty appliances such as a 5000BTU air conditioner for hours. By connecting solar panels, it charges fast at 3,000W, maximizing clean energy usage and further reducing energy costs.

Best-Value Gifts for Travelers: BLUETTI AC180 / AC70+ Charger 1 Alternator Charger

Compact yet powerful, the AC180 portable power station is a must-have for travelers, remote workers, campers, and anyone who needs reliable power on the go. At just A$1199 (drop from $1499), the AC180 packs 1,152Wh capacity and 1,800W output. It can keep a car fridge running for over 15 hours—ideal for camping, beach outings, or picnics. The smaller AC70 with 768Wh capacity and 1,000W inverter keeps phones, laptops, cameras, and drones charged during backyard camping or fishing trips. Originally A$1099, it’s now down to A$799. To solar charge it, get AC70+SP200L bundle at a member price of A$1368. For even faster 560W car charging, the new Charger 1 alternator charger suits multiple BLUETTI portable power stations, now also on sale.

Portable power stations aren't cheap, so don't miss out on BLUETTI's Black Friday deals to get one at a discount for yourself, your family, or your friends. With a range of portable generators to choose from, you can't go wrong, as they can be used for everyday life, camping, emergencies, or remote worksites.

Get More Savings from BLUETTI Black Friday Sale

From November 11 to December 3, BLUETTI is offering exciting Black Friday surprises for customers shopping on its official website, including:

Lucky Draws: Enter for a chance to win fantastic prizes such as the AC2A portable power station, coffee mugs, hoodies, T-shirts, useful tools, and BLUETTI Bucks.

Social Media Prizes: Engage with BLUETTI on social media for a chance to win gifts like the EB55 power station, X20 power bank, and lifestyle gifts.

The period from Black Friday through Cyber Monday is the best time of the year to invest in portable power stations and solar generators. Don’t miss out on the best BLUETTI Black Friday deals—shop now to save even more!

About BLUETTI

As a technology pioneer in clean energy, BLUETTI is committed to a sustainable future by providing affordable green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use. Through initiatives like the LAAF (Lighting An African Family) program, BLUETTI is dedicated to bringing power to 1 million African families in off-grid areas. With a strong focus on innovation and customer needs, BLUETTI has established itself as a trusted industry leader in over 110 countries and regions.