Bootiful Halloween Deals on BLUETTI Portable Solar Generators

BLUETTI, a portable power station leader, decides to give trick-or-treaters a "Boo" this Halloween. From A$1100 discount to A$199 freebie, it offers a slew of special deals on power generators and bundles from this October 20 to November 3.

You Are in Safe Hands with BLUETTI

There's nothing more horrible than an outage while having fun with friends at home or at an open-air party. With BLUETTI, the ghost of panic and upset never seizes you!

EB70--Portable Power Station

Starts at A$999 (was A$1099)

As one of BLUETTI's compact solar generators, the EB70 is highly lightweight and portable. Featuring 716Wh LiFePO4 battery and 10 versatile outlets (a wireless charging pad on the top is a nice perk), EB70 is small all-sided for camping, RV trips and other on-the-go activities.

When you are out in the wild and have no access to wall outlets, solar panels are a necessity to generate endless power wherever sunlight is available. Take EB70+PV120/PV200 combo to enjoy a A$250 discount at least.

AC200MAX--An All-rounder for Any Occasion

Starts at A$2699 (was A$2999)

As an upgrade over the AC200P, the AC200MAX comes with a 2048Wh LiFePO4 battery pack and a 2200W pure sine wave inverter. It can quickly power your house in the event of a power outage and keep you powered up when you are in the middle of nowhere.

Like its predecessor, AC200MAX can expand its capacity with two B230 or B300 batteries to max 6144Wh and 8192Wh. With 15 outlets, AC200MAX can run multiple devices simultaneously without breaking a sweat.

To recharge, the AC200MAX is capable of accepting up to 900W solar input and 400W AC input at the same time, and gets fully replenished in between 2-2.5 hours.

In general, the AC200MAX is barely discounted at all. However, for its spooky holiday deals, BLUETTI has dropped $600 to $1000 off for it and its combos. For instance, the combo of AC200MAX with 3*PV200 will only cost A$4899, an up to A$790 cut.

Battery & Solar Panels--Boosters for Power Freedom

If you have one or more power stations from BLUETTI and simply wish to beef up your system for power independence, here are batteries and combos to give you a leg up.

Expansion battery packs

B230 Starts at A$1799, was A$2299, save A$500

B300 Starts at A$2799, was A$3099, save A$300

With safe and durable LFP cells as the core, B230 and B300 hold 2048Wh and 3072Wh power storage respectively and remain 80% of the capacity after 3,500 life cycles. They not only boost the capacity of some BLUETTI's generators, but also charge your devices directly with their three DC ports (a 100W USB-C, a 12V/10A car output and a USB-A port).

B230 is compatible with BLUETTI AC200MAX, AC200P, EB150.

B300 can team up with AC300, AC200P, AC200MAX, EB150, EP500Pro.

Sunlight-catcher panels

BLUETTI's panels are made from monocrystalline cells that enjoy up to 23.4% efficiency. Surfaced with ETFE material and equipped with IP65 junction box, they are designed to withstand any scratches and water-splash. The fold-and-go design makes them easy to store or transport. In particular, PV350 is the latest innovation, boasting of 350W solar output.

Those who want to live a greener life can consider the following combos:

B230+PV350/PV200

B300+PV350/PV200

BLUETTI is currently knocking A$400 to A$600 off for these new bundles. Get yours now starting from A$2498.

Aside from special deals for B230 and Battery &Solar panels combos, a DC Charging Enhancer (D050S) will be free to enable additional charging methods and increase the PV input rate.

AC300 and B300--Modular Solar Generator

AC300+B300 original price A$5999, sale price A$5699, save $300

As BLUETTI’s first 100% modular model, AC300 features a 3000W AC pure sine wave inverter with 15 outlets. While its accompanying battery B300 holds up 3072Wh power. This classic couple allows you to charge most of your devices, large or small loads, simultaneously. At an original MSRP of A$5999, this combo will be on sale for A$5699.

One of AC300's highlights is its ultra-fast charging, with 3,000W fed through a wall outlet and 2400W via solar panels. It peaks at 5400W when combined AC with solar charging. Take AC300&B300 with three pieces of 350W solar panels, this combo is a real cut over the rest, and can save you A$900 from its original MSRP of A$9896. If you are on a budget right now, another similar combo, AC300+ B300 with three PV200, will be suitable. It has A$790 off from A$8489.

If you haven't made up your mind among the various options, here is a table that lists out some of most popular combos with bigger discounts. Any pick of these is great value.

Halloween is more than a time of spine-chilling but a horn of chilly winter. Grab the deals from October 20, 2022 AEDT 1PM to November 4, AEDT 12AM. Time waits for no one, arm yourself with BLUETTI power before the Knight of Darkness attacks you.

