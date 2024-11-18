Hbada E3 Ergonomic Chair built on 16 years of dedication to ergonomics

Whether we’re working or relaxing, our modern lifestyles mean we spend a lot of time sitting – so you might as well do it in comfort and style. The HBADA E3 Ergonomic Office Chair is designed to relieve discomfort and pain, backed by 16 years of focus on ergonomics, leading technology and professionalism.

HBADA is a professional health home brand that boasts its own technology laboratory where more than 200 R&D specialists develop new ergonomic innovations. The company holds over 300 technical patents for products that prioritize user health and comfort,

The HBADA E3 Ergonomic Office Chair is the perfect showcase for some of the company’s best innovations. Co-created with the ICA Chiropractic Association of the United States, it's been certified by the German IGR Ergonomics Certification, taken out a prestigious Gold Medal in the French Design Awards, and is scientifically designed to provide support all across the body, for all-day comfort.

The headline feature is the T-Shape Support System, a structure designed to provide support to the three areas that need it most: the shoulders, neck and lower back. One adjustment can relieve pain in all three of those problem areas.

The Three-zone Elastic Lumbar Support system covers a large area of the user’s lower back. Two floating wings on the sides provide soft support and can be rotated in and out by 40 degrees, accommodating users of all shapes and sizes. The central zone features a dynamic mesh elastic traction system with a design that matches the spine’s natural curve. This applies firm support consistently along every point on the lower back, and even adjusts itself to your movements.

For those who often find themselves with a stiff neck after a long day working at the computer, the HBADA E3 also features a four-dimensional dual axis neck pillow. Users can adjust it vertically, horizontally, or rotate it left and right to relieve cervical pressure, no matter their height or body type.

The mechanical armrests offer an even wider range of customizable comfort. These can be adjusted along six dimensions to distribute pressure – vertically, front to back, side to side, horizontal rotation, vertical folding, and a tilt adjustment. The armrests also sync with the chair’s reclining function, ensuring arm support regardless of what you’re doing or how you’re sitting.

All this comfort is complemented by the materials the HBADA E3 is made of. The Air Micro Pore Breathable Mesh features 16.5% micro pore breathability that allows the chair to breathe, enhancing airflow and ventilation to prevent sweating and overheating and ensure comfort, even during extended periods of sitting in summer. Crafted from nylon yarn to maximize support strength and provide durability and resilience, the High-Elastic Mesh distributes pressure evenly across your whole body to reduce fatigue from prolonged sitting.

This chair is so comfy you can even nap in it! The extended reclining angle lets you lean back up to 140 degrees, making use of the integrated soft-padded footrest. The innovative AUTO Gravity-Sensing Chassis support also ensures stability while reclining without the need to make any manual adjustments. And with the Automatic Tilt Resistance Adjustment, the chassis will automatically modify adjust the reclining resistance based on your body weight, ensuring optimal support while reclining and allowing you to effortlessly return to the upright position.

If you’re tired of back pain or neck strain, join the 10 million global users who have found comfort in the fruits of HBADA's 16 years of experience in technological leadership. The HBADA E3 Ergonomic Office Chair supports not just your body, but your productivity and well-being, for a much healthier, more comfortable sitting experience.

Check it out at HBADA.