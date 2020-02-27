Helix Pro Roller: Premium luggage with a practical twist

Here's a fun fact. Thirty-three years ago, a pilot changed how the world does luggage by putting wheels on a bag. This stroke of genius has made carrying luggage so much easier and more convenient, but that doesn't mean there's no more room for improvement. Fast forward to 2020 and another pilot, Ethan Fisher, has designed luggage that's set to once again change the luggage industry.

As a Southwest Airlines Pilot Fisher is familiar with the challenges constant travel can throw at your luggage, so he founded StrongBags to meet those challenges. The company's Helix Pro Roller is a premium design based on simplicity, durability and strength that doesn't sacrifice quality.

The Helix Pro Roller is easy to use, ultra-durable and lightweight. Its carbon fiber handle tube, tear resistant CORDURA ballistic nylon, and the strongest zippers and wheels on the market make this a bag that's built to last, with no extra weight to tow. The bag and its accessories are ergonomically designed to make your travels as convenient and comfortable as possible. The handle joints, the perfectly placed and sized pockets, and the stainless-steel hook for secondary bags ensures a centered and balanced system that makes the bag do all of the work for you.

The fully-articulated upper handle’s ergonomic design compliments the hand's natural grasp and movement. This makes the load feel lighter and much more manageable than traditional wheeled luggage. The handle rotates and pivots for ultimate comfort, resulting in less stress on your wrist, elbow and shoulder. The single carbon fiber tube that makes up the handle ensures extra strength without the weight and not only does the handle help ease pressure on joints, a soft rubber grip makes the Helix Pro Roller comfortable to hold and haul.

There are different sizes of the bag for different needs, with the two smaller sizes designed to fit perfectly in an overhead bin. The polycarbonate frame that gives the Helix Pro its strength is designed to absorb shock, which helps lessen the impact throughout the other parts of the bag and your body. The sensible design also allows for replacement of separate parts, with easy to remove wheels that can be cleaned when required.

StrongBags' Helix Pro Roller is truly revolutionizing the industry once again. Those who want to get their hands on a bag at a large discount, for a limited time only, can head over to the campaign page here.