Exclusive Hiboy Prime Day Deals: Save Big on the Hiboy MAX Pro and More

Hiboy MAX Pro High-Performance Flagship Urban Electric Scooter Price Drop to $659.99

During Hiboy's Independence Day sale on July 4th, the price of the Hiboy MAX Pro dropped to $709.99. But hold on tight! For Prime Day, we've slashed the price even further to just $659.99!

Hiboy MAX Pro ▏Unleash Maximum Power and Performance: Hiboy Max Pro Electric Scooter Official Video!

The Hiboy MAX Pro is built to impress with its powerful 650W motor, reaching speeds up to 22 mph. Whether you're cruising city streets or exploring scenic trails, this e-scooter handles inclines effortlessly. The long-lasting battery offers a range of up to 46.6 miles, letting you explore farther and enjoy the freedom of electric mobility.

Safety is priority, and the Hiboy MAX Pro features a dependable dual braking system for confident stops, with a front drum brake and an electronic and drum brake combo on the rear tire. Its 11-inch pneumatic tires provide excellent shock absorption, ensuring stability on bumpy or rough surfaces. The bright LED headlight and taillight offer a three-mode lighting system synced with the app, maximizing visibility and keeping you safe in low-light conditions.

marrkone

Hiboy E-Scooter Prime Day Deals

Up to 34% off | Hiboy MAX Pro Electric Scooter | 650w | 22 mph | 46 miles | $659.99 (Reg. $999.99)

Up to 50% off | Hiboy S2 Electric Scooter | 350w | 19 mph | 17 miles | $299.99 (Reg. $599.99) Up to 44% off | Hiboy S2 Pro Electric Scooter | 500w | 19 mph | 25 miles | $399.99 (Reg. $599.99)

Up to 47% off | Hiboy KS4 Pro Premium Electric Scooter | 500w | 19 mph | 25 miles | $399.99 (Reg. $749.99)

Up to 40% off | Hiboy S2 MAX Electric Scooter | 500w | 19 mph | 40 miles | $499.99 (Reg.$834.99)

Up to 53% off | Hiboy S2R Plus Electric Scooter | 350w| 19 mph | 22 miles | $379.99 (Reg.$799.99)

Up to 40% off | Hiboy ECOM 14 Eco Friendly Fat Tire Electric Scooter | 450w | 22 mph | 31 miles | $539.99 (Reg.$899.99)

Up to 49% off | Hiboy VE1 Pro 16" Air-Tire Electric Scooter | 500w | 23 mph | 31 miles | $512.99 (Reg. $999.99)

Up to 40% off | Hiboy S2 Lite Electric Scooter for Teens | 250w | 13mph | 10.6 miles | $264.99 (Reg. $439.99)

Hiboy E-Bike Prime Day Deals

Up to 49% off | Hiboy EX6 Step-thru Fat Tire | 500w| 25 mph | 75 miles | $799.99 (Reg. $1,579.99)

Up to 32% off | Hiboy P6 Fat Tire Electric Bike | 750w | 28mph | 62.1 miles | $999.99 (Reg. $1479.99)

Up to 36% off | Hiboy C1 Folding Electric Bike | 350w | 20mph | 43.5 miles | $449.99 (Reg. $699.99)

Up to 43% off | Hiboy DK1 Electric Dirt Bike For Kids Ages 3-10 | 300w | 15.5 mph | 13.7 miles | $349.99 (Reg. $609.99)

Up to 50% off | Hiboy BK1 Electric Balance Bike For Kids | 100w | 9 mph | 6 miles | $199.99 (Reg. $399.99)

Bonus offers

Order Over $800: Get a Free Phone Holder

Order Over $2000: Get a Free Gift Bundle of a Storage Bag, Tire Inflator, and Phone Holder.

30-Day Low Price Guarantee

Hiboy ensures the best price for Prime Day. If you find a lower price within 30 days of your purchase, just reach out to their customer service for a price match.

PR@hiboy.com