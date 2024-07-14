Exclusive Hiboy Prime Day Deals: Save Big on the Hiboy MAX Pro and More
Hiboy MAX Pro High-Performance Flagship Urban Electric Scooter Price Drop to $659.99
During Hiboy's Independence Day sale on July 4th, the price of the Hiboy MAX Pro dropped to $709.99. But hold on tight! For Prime Day, we've slashed the price even further to just $659.99!
The Hiboy MAX Pro is built to impress with its powerful 650W motor, reaching speeds up to 22 mph. Whether you're cruising city streets or exploring scenic trails, this e-scooter handles inclines effortlessly. The long-lasting battery offers a range of up to 46.6 miles, letting you explore farther and enjoy the freedom of electric mobility.
Safety is priority, and the Hiboy MAX Pro features a dependable dual braking system for confident stops, with a front drum brake and an electronic and drum brake combo on the rear tire. Its 11-inch pneumatic tires provide excellent shock absorption, ensuring stability on bumpy or rough surfaces. The bright LED headlight and taillight offer a three-mode lighting system synced with the app, maximizing visibility and keeping you safe in low-light conditions.
Hiboy E-Scooter Prime Day Deals
Up to 34% off | Hiboy MAX Pro Electric Scooter | 650w | 22 mph | 46 miles | $659.99 (Reg. $999.99)
Up to 50% off | Hiboy S2 Electric Scooter | 350w | 19 mph | 17 miles | $299.99 (Reg. $599.99) Up to 44% off | Hiboy S2 Pro Electric Scooter | 500w | 19 mph | 25 miles | $399.99 (Reg. $599.99)
Up to 47% off | Hiboy KS4 Pro Premium Electric Scooter | 500w | 19 mph | 25 miles | $399.99 (Reg. $749.99)
Up to 40% off | Hiboy S2 MAX Electric Scooter | 500w | 19 mph | 40 miles | $499.99 (Reg.$834.99)
Up to 53% off | Hiboy S2R Plus Electric Scooter | 350w| 19 mph | 22 miles | $379.99 (Reg.$799.99)
Up to 40% off | Hiboy ECOM 14 Eco Friendly Fat Tire Electric Scooter | 450w | 22 mph | 31 miles | $539.99 (Reg.$899.99)
Up to 49% off | Hiboy VE1 Pro 16" Air-Tire Electric Scooter | 500w | 23 mph | 31 miles | $512.99 (Reg. $999.99)
Up to 40% off | Hiboy S2 Lite Electric Scooter for Teens | 250w | 13mph | 10.6 miles | $264.99 (Reg. $439.99)
Hiboy E-Bike Prime Day Deals
Up to 49% off | Hiboy EX6 Step-thru Fat Tire | 500w| 25 mph | 75 miles | $799.99 (Reg. $1,579.99)
Up to 32% off | Hiboy P6 Fat Tire Electric Bike | 750w | 28mph | 62.1 miles | $999.99 (Reg. $1479.99)
Up to 36% off | Hiboy C1 Folding Electric Bike | 350w | 20mph | 43.5 miles | $449.99 (Reg. $699.99)
Up to 43% off | Hiboy DK1 Electric Dirt Bike For Kids Ages 3-10 | 300w | 15.5 mph | 13.7 miles | $349.99 (Reg. $609.99)
Up to 50% off | Hiboy BK1 Electric Balance Bike For Kids | 100w | 9 mph | 6 miles | $199.99 (Reg. $399.99)
Bonus offers
Order Over $800: Get a Free Phone Holder
Order Over $2000: Get a Free Gift Bundle of a Storage Bag, Tire Inflator, and Phone Holder.
30-Day Low Price Guarantee
Hiboy ensures the best price for Prime Day. If you find a lower price within 30 days of your purchase, just reach out to their customer service for a price match.
