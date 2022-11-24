How to avoid roaming charges and stay connected in India using eSIM

More and more modern mobile devices now have an embedded SIM – or eSIM – inside that does the same job as a physical SIM card. For folks on vacation, eSIM in India allows them to avoid expensive roaming charges and sign up to a local service provider by simply scanning a QR code using the device's camera.



How eSIM works in India

Until recently, if you wanted to get online while traveling in India, you'd need to take your unlocked handset into a shop at your destination and slot in a physical SIM card from a local carrier. Device manufacturers are now embedding a chip directly into the hardware of newer cellphones and smart devices, allowing for quick and easy activation of eSIM network profiles from local carriers.

What is an international eSIM and how does it work when travelling?

Many benefits

Thanks to eSIM technology, users no longer have to worry about handling tiny physical cards to browse the internet while traveling abroad.

Where each physical SIM is locked into a single network, the eSIM stores multiple company profiles so a new data plan or carrier is just a click away.

If you lose your phone, with eSIM already built into a replacement handset you don't have to wait for a new SIM card to be shipped out.

Information stored on an eSIM is also backed up to the cloud, allowing for easy recovery in the event of data loss.

For manufacturers, the space previously taken up by a card and slot can be used to add more features or increase battery size, and the device can be made less prone to moisture and dust issues. And network operators can look forward to reduced paperwork and a much improved customer experience.



Where to buy an eSIM in India?

Some local operators still require travelers to go to a bricks-and-mortar store and wait in long queues to get a mobile connection, but Holafly's eSIM for India can be purchased online and set up in a few easy steps.

Holafly eSIM pricing

Service providers in India include Airalo, Jio, BSNL and Airtel. Holafly's eSIM plan promises a high-speed and stable connection over Airtel's 4G/LTE network. International travel eSIM for India is available from the Holafly webshop for US$44 and will get you 6 GB of mobile data for 15 days.

It is also very easy to install and activate

The best time to set up an eSIM is shortly before you leave for India. Upon purchase you'll be sent an email containing a QR code for scanning into a compatible smartphone or tablet to download and activate the Holafly eSIM data plan.

When you land, you just need to enable mobile data and data roaming in settings and you can start browsing the web or chatting with loved ones over WhatsApp.

Holafly Tutorial: How can I install and activate the eSIM on my iPhone?

Holafly's international travel eSIM for India is a convenient and easy way to enjoy a high-speed mobile internet while on vacation in India. Buy online, scan a QR code with your phone and start browsing. No waiting. No paperwork.