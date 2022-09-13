How to Recover Deleted Files From your Computer?

Data loss is a problem experienced by many users across their systems. Regardless of their device, data loss is a common issue that makes it quite difficult for users to operate across their devices. Talking about the reason for this issue, the primary reasons include virus attacks, power outages, and hardware problems across the hard drive and other components of the device.

The provided problems cannot be countered immediately; however, you always have the option to recover your data in such cases. To execute data recovery , we recommend Wondershare Recoverit in this article. Let’s check this out!

Part 1: Wondershare Recoverit – The Tool You Should Use to Recover Data on Computer

Wondershare Recoverit offers an exclusive deleted files recovery system to users worried about data loss. Any important detail lost to virus attacks, or power outages can be recovered with the help of Recoverit. The quick and practical toolkit designed to provide professional recovery diagnostics helps you restore your lost, deleted, and formatted data across the device.

Recoverit holds exclusive support for Windows and Mac users, thus, providing potential compatibility to many users. This recovery software is an all-in-one data recovery software with a robust system for maintaining data across devices. Its wholesome support helps you cover multiple scenarios that lead to data loss. Such diversity and automated procedures make Recoverit a great option to try. You won’t be disappointed with the recovered data result and quality.

Key Features Offered by Wondershare Recoverit to Users

Let's discuss some potential features offered by Wondershare Recoverit to its users. These key features will help you understand how provocative this data recovery software is for users in the current market:

More than 1000 file formats can be recovered with the help of this tool.

It covers around 2000+ devices in data recovery, allowing users to recover data from all types of major available storage media worldwide.

You can even try out its partition recovery to recover files on having an inaccessible partition across the computer.

Helps create bootable media for recovering data from crashed systems.

Provides users with the option of recovering 100MBs worth of data for free.



Part 2: A Comprehensive Guide on How to Recover Your Deleted Files from the Computer with Recoverit

We will now proceed to discuss the steps on how you can perform deleted file recovery across your computer using Wondershare Recoverit. Let's move to discuss the steps in detail:

Step 1: Launch Recoverit and Select Location

To start the process, make sure the latest version of Wondershare Recoverit is downloaded and installed on your computer. Launch the tool and proceed to select any respective drive having the deleted files from the list of "Hard Drives and Locations."

Step 2: Initiate Scanning of Deleted Files

On selecting the respective location, the automatic scanning procedure starts. The data that is being recovered is displayed across the new window in proper categories.

Step 3: Preview Results and Recover

As the recovery process concludes, go through the data recovered across the preview window. Select any respective file that was deleted and click on “Recover” to export it to your computer.

Ending Words

This is how you can effectively perform a complete data recovery across your computer. If you have any deleted files within your computer that are lost, you should consider opting for Wondershare Recoverit for the best results. You will surely get the perfect results!

