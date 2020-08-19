Inlo indoor positioning system puts your smart home on the map

GPS-based services like Google Maps and Apple Maps have made it easier than ever to navigate the outdoors and find where you need to go, but what about indoors? Inlo is the world's first IPS, or Indoor Positioning System, that is affordable and compact and makes it easy to map indoor spaces and pinpoint the location of not only people, but pets and belongings as well.

Inlo consists of small smart devices called "Satellites" that are simply plugged into a wall outlet and measure the Bluetooth signals from paired devices, such as mobile devices with Bluetooth built in, or from Bluetooth tags attached to items such as a keychain or wallet.

Inlo "Satellites" simply plug into a wall outlet

While one Satellite allows you to see if an item is currently inside or outside the house, using more Satellites provides greater accuracy. For example, three to six Satellites will be able to locate where inside a two-bedroom house an item is, while a three-bedroom house will require five to eight and a four-bedroom house or larger will need eight or more.

But locating items is just one of benefits of Inlo. Through a technology called Presence, it can also interface with your electronics and Smart Home to make home automation a reality. By tracking the location of a Bluetooth device you carry with you, be it a smartphone, smart ring, smart watch or Bluetooth tag, Inlo can activate your smart device preferences based on personalized triggers you set up in the Inlo app.

Imagine the front door unlocking automatically when you arrive home, the heating or cooling being set to your preferred temperature or the lights turning on when you enter the room. All these things and so much more are not just possible for all family members but simple to set up using Inlo.

Inlo lets you pinpoint the location of items around the house

And if you're concerned about privacy you can rest easy in the fact that you and only you have full control over your account. If you want to move around the house incognito, just turn off or take off the tracked device and Inlo will no longer be able to "see" you. In this way Inlo offers much greater privacy than a camera-based system.

Additionally, Inlo uses end-to-end encryption to ensure that the location information of you and your objects is only accessible to you and those you specifically grant permission to. Furthermore, there are no ongoing fees or additional costs to use the Inlo system – the purchase price of the hardware is your only outlay.

