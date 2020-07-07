IRISgo reusable cup's spiraling lid delivers the full coffee experience

Reusable cups have become a must-have item for eco-conscious coffee-lovers, but not all are created equal. The IRISgo is a solution that prioritizes the pleasure of that cup of morning joe, using an innovative closure system to ensure its rich aromas flow freely with every mouthful.

Through necessity, reusable coffee cups often feature a small opening in the lid to keep spillage to a minimum, allowing users to sip away while they go about their business.

The team behind IRISgo see a few problems with this approach, including the potential for burnt tongues as the hot coffee suddenly spurts through the tiny hole. Another is that users don’t get to enjoy the smell of their coffee, at least not in the way they might from a cup without a lid.

So how do you address these problems, but still offer busy coffee lovers a vessel for their precious beverage that avoids spillage when they’re on the move? The IRISgo team spent more than three years pondering this question and developing a solution, which is now being made available to coffee lovers everywhere.

The IRISgo reusable coffee cup secures its contents with a spiraling silicone membrane across the top. This spans almost the entire width of the cup and can be opened simply by twisting the base, offering a much larger hole for the user to drink from and take in the aroma of their coffee.

When closed, however, the IRISgo is completely leakproof, meaning it can be easily carried or even tossed in a bag without worrying about it creating a mess. The base is made from vacuum-insulated stainless steel, while the upper is made from food-safe polypropylene, making for easy gripping and drinks that stay hot once you leave the house.

The cup is offered in silver, all black, white, rose, orange and green color options on 200 ml (7 oz) or 350 ml (12 oz) sizes. So wake up and smell the coffee while doing your bit for the environment by grabbing your IRISgo here.