Stylish Joago watches have sustainability in their sights

Drawing its inspiration from the oceans and its materials from the waste that pollutes them, startup Joago has developed a line of sustainably produced watches that are as at home on a surfboard as they are in the boardroom. Made largely from recycled materials, the watches are designed for folks committed to caring for the oceans, and that like to look good while they do it.

Joago’s lineup of classy timepieces were all crafted with a circular economy for plastics and other waste products in mind. That means that trash collected from coastal areas in southeast Asia is recycled and turned into material for the straps, while the stainless steel the watches feature is also recyclable.

With an interchangeable strap design thanks to a quick-release mechanism, owners can also opt for straps made from pineapple waste or vegan velvet. The sapphire crystal watch-face boasts scratch-resistance, while the hands and hour markers feature luminescent paint so you can tell the time in the dark.

As suitable for the back of a surfboard as they are for the boardroom

Three models are on offer to begin with; the solar-powered Soleos, which is water-proof to 100 meters (330 ft); the Eos, which is the moonphase model and can travel to depths of 50 m (164 ft); and the Terra, which is for those who spend more time on dry land as it's only water-resistant to 3 m (10 ft).

Joago says that with every one of its watches sold, one pound (0.45 kg) of waste is collected from the ocean. All are available for preorder now, with the Terra priced at US$79, the Eos at $139 and the Soleos at $229. Shipping is slated to kick off in February 2021 and Joago stands behind the quality of all its watches with a two-year warranty.

