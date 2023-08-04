Keter Group CEO Alejandro Pena: Company Has Achieved Environmental Goals

Many businesses champion environmental sustainability. But are they really protecting the planet or is it just window dressing?

Alejandro Pena, chief executive officer of Keter Group, answers the question for his company. “At Keter, we recognize that sustainability is not just a buzzword but a fundamental responsibility we owe to our planet, society, and future generations,” Pena wrote in the company’s latest Sustainability Report. “It is a commitment deeply ingrained in our corporate values and reflected in our day-to-day operations.

“We are driven by our purpose to shape what’s next for a better future and driven by our principles to design with people and planet in mind.”

Keter Group is the global leader in outdoor lifestyle solutions and furniture. The company manufactures high-quality storage sheds; patio, backyard, and garden furniture; outdoor kitchen carts; raised garden beds; household organization products; and more.

Keter’s products, available in over 100 countries, deliver durability, elegant design, and unmatched functionality. The company, whose history spans over 70 years, continues innovating, particularly in earth-friendly products and processes.

Keter recently released its fourth annual Sustainability Report for 2022. The report describes the brand’s sustainability achievements and on-track goals for 2025. By making the information easily accessible on its website, Keter continues to focus on transparency.

Pena said Keter Group acts transparently by making its annual Sustainability Report available for everyone to read.

He explained, “The era of greenwashing — in which businesses make exaggerated claims about their environmental initiatives — will eventually come to an end as consumers become more aware and demand real action.”

As Keter has done with its annual reports, Pena said, “Companies will increasingly have to provide transparent, verifiable data on their environmental impact as evidence of their commitment to the planet.”

Alejandro Pena Describes the Three Core Pillars Keter Uses to Better People and the Planet

At the helm, Keter CEO Alejandro Pena leads with optimism. He believes — and has proven — the company can yield positive benefits for communities and the environment.

“We think up the impossible and turn it into possible,” Pena said. “When we’re told something can’t be done, we dare to do it.”

The company’s products are known for echoing the texture of natural rattan or wood while being more durable. Every item, from lawn furniture to storage sheds, can withstand heavy use and is weather resistant.

Keter encourages its engineers and technical experts to seek materials and processes that tread lightly on Earth’s ecosystem. Pena pointed out Keter’s new technologies consistently put more recycled content into durable, affordable storage solutions and outdoor furniture.

“Climate change already has a profound impact on our planet,” Pena explained. “But the good news is that we’re not powerless. We all have a role to play in building the future — and we can choose to make it a sustainable one.”

To put sustainability at the heart of Keter, Pena established three core pillars as guides in its pledge: “Better Products for Better Places, Better Planet, and Better Business.” Each commitment aims to improve people’s lives and the planet’s health.

Together, the three pillars support intertwined goals. Keter is creating a circular economy through recycled content and recyclable product design. It’s making a better planet with operational efficiencies and environmentally positive actions. And it’s improving its business through ethical conduct, an engaged workforce, and community investment.

“Most people think the way things are is how they’ve always been and how they’ll always be,” Pena made clear. “Not us. We’re relentless and determined — and we’re only satisfied with never being satisfied. We push ourselves to do more with less and make new from old.”

Keter’s 2022 Sustainability Report Details Past Achievements and Future Plans

Since Keter was founded more than 75 years ago, it’s evolved into a company fueled by sustainable innovation. Management at Keter believes the company is responsible for positively impacting the planet, society, and future generations.

“At Keter, we have incorporated recyclable and reusable materials in our production as a part of our commitment to sustainable practices,” CEO Alejandro Pena said, noting that Keter makes 40% of its products from reprocessed materials. “We don’t produce any single-use plastic consumer products.”

The 2022 Sustainability Report is a testament to the company’s sustainability milestones. These achievements include the following:

— Recycled content increased to 41.8% in 2022 compared to 39% in 2021.

— Five of Keter’s manufacturing plants that produced 18% of the company’s goods achieved zero landfill waste.

— Keter recycled or reused 80% of its total waste in 2022.

— Keter reduced greenhouse gas emissions by 2% in 2022, adding to a total reduction of 22% since 2018.

— Keter’s 2025 goal is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 25%; this includes plans to expand the use of renewable energy at its sites.

— By 2025, Keter is slated to use 55% recycled materials in its products.

“Anyone can dream,” Pena reported. “At Keter, we dream, then we make.”

Keter’s CEO Alejandro Pena Underscores the Consumer Trends That Align With Sustainability

“Consumers are becoming increasingly worried about the impact of trash that ends up in the ocean,” Alejandro Pena stated. “They also tend to favor plant-based and compostable packaging options and are willing to pay more for sustainable packaging.”

Pena’s observations — and plans — align with a new U.S. sustainability report from McKinsey & Company, a global management consulting firm that helps clients make meaningful changes. He cites statistics from the report. They include the following: More than 40% of U.S. consumers believe sustainable product packaging is essential and the impact of ocean litter has become the main environmental issue across all generations, regions, and neighborhoods.

Additionally, most consumers will pay more for sustainable packaging. And, according to McKinsey’s survey, 4% to 7% of consumers will pay a premium well above 10% in each end-use category.

Pena shared, “It’s encouraging to know that raising awareness is having a lasting, positive effect on the consumer.”