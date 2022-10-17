Find freedom from joint pain with the Kineon Move+

Exercise is undoubtedly important for our health, but it can be hard on our bodies. Pain and inflammation in our joints can prevent us from doing the sports and activities we love. The Kineon Move+ can help you recover, repair and restore, using medical laser technology to stimulate the body’s natural healing processes.

Millions of people around the world live with chronic pain in their joints and muscles, which can be brought on by age or injury. It might be the long-lasting effects of a tear or sprain in your MCL or ACL, or perhaps osteoarthritis has worn away the cartilage in a joint.

Whatever it is, the pain might be reducing your performance, or worse still, ruining your enjoyment of the sports and activities that you once loved. You might find yourself avoiding them, because you don’t want to pay for it with pain for days afterwards. Maybe it even interrupts your much-needed rest times, by keeping you up all night with aching joints. So if you’re sick of the sidelines, the Kineon Move+ is here to help.

What is the Kineon Move+?

RLT panels vs Move+

The Move+ is a modular, target light therapy device from Kineon, which uses NIR and red light therapy to reduce pain, swelling, and inflammation. As the name suggests, this treatment uses wavelengths of red and infrared light to penetrate deeply into joints and tissues and stimulate the body’s natural recovery and healing processes.

There are many red light therapy devices; most commercial ones are ineffective. With light therapy dosing is as important, or even more so, than pharmaceuticals. Most light therapy products are not designed based on optimal dosing for internal tissue where inflamed, painful tissue needs to be treated. Light therapy panels are comparable to shaking a pill bottle in front of your face and hoping what falls in is the correct dosage.

Often they don’t even deliver the right dosage of red/NIR light, which leads to less-than-optimal results.

The Kineon Move+ was designed to solve all of those problems: the wearable device wraps comfortably around your arm or leg, emits laser NIR into internal tissue (which penetrates more effectively than only LED light), and by using three separate laser modules simultaneously the internal tissue is treated even more effectively, delivering exactly the right dose with sniper-like accuracy.

Better yet, the Move+ uses next-generation Dual-Light Therapy technology, delivering its red light through both medical-grade lasers and LEDs. This has been proven to be more effective at reducing pain and inflammation, increasing blood flow, and supporting the near-complete recovery of damaged blood vessels and cartilage.



How does it work?

The Kineon Move+ is backed up by thousands of scientific studies Kineon

The Kineon Move+ is non-invasive, quick and super easy to use. Simply wrap the device around the problem area – whether that’s your knee, neck, shoulder, elbow, back, ankle, hip or anywhere else – and run it for five to 15 minutes per day. You can feel the effects after just a single session, and regular treatments will set you on the road to recovery much faster.

The Move+ is perfectly portable, with modules that are battery-powered and feature fast-charging technology through a portable magnetic charging dock, helping you relieve pain whenever and wherever it strikes. Try a session immediately after sports, a hike or a high-intensity workout, or even right before bed to treat yourself to some more restful sleep. Play hard and sleep well.

The thousands of existing Move+ customers report an 80% reduction in pain within one to four weeks of using the device, compared to other treatments they’ve tried. It’s used by athletes in the NBA, UFC, NFL, and the Olympics, as well as by the US Army.

“I’ve seen tremendous results,” says Mario Butler, former NFL Cornerback and Move+ user. “I’m now back to 100%.”

The Kineon Move+ is made up of three modules that are battery-powered and can be recharged quickly Kineon

It’s not just customers singing its praises, either – the Move+ is backed by science. Over the last few years more than 6,000 clinical trials have demonstrated the positive impacts of red light therapy, and the Kineon Move+ does it better than anything else on the market.

So don’t put up with pain. If you find yourself frustrated at being sidelined and avoiding the activities you used to love, there’s no need to go down the route of expensive and risky surgeries. Experience a new way to heal and get back into the game with the Kineon Move+.

Try risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and save over $100. No matter where in the world you are, get tracked shipping so you too can recover like never before.