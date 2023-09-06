Leading AI Software for Modern Businesses

As we pass the midpoint of the year, businesses are beginning to prepare for the upcoming holiday season and focus is growing on getting promotions set up and maximizing reach. As the modern consumer spends so much time browsing online and even uses their favorite social media apps to make purchases on the go, it is imperative for businesses to keep their finger on the pulse and ensure that they offer the best services to stay ahead of the competition. This can be true for those operating physical stores and online alternatives (or a combination of both).

Why is AI important?

AI has been a hot topic in the news in recent months, as concern grows about its functionality and ability to potentially replace human jobs in the future. While there are some cases of automation replacing tasks within the workforce, the reality is that these can be worthwhile tools that support businesses and can help them to save time, money, and resources that can be better spent elsewhere. Businesses that operate online, or who have an online presence at the very least, can make use of automated tools to streamline certain processes and increase their productivity. With this in mind, let’s take a look at the leading AI software to help modern businesses do just that.

Photo and video editing software

Photo and video editing software are the leading AI tools for businesses in 2023. There are actually two reasons for this: its ability to make content creation much easier and the increasing impact that visuals are having on modern audiences.

Firstly, using the free online video editor on offer from industry giant CapCut, businesses will be able create stunning promotional videos, slideshows, or even clips and GIFs, via templates, upscaling, and anything in between. There are even tools to add subtitles and even AI voice overs with text to speech free software. All of the services on offer are powered by the latest in AI protocols for high impact videos that convert. CapCut also has an online photo editor that can be used to create digital and physical promotional materials, and as everything performs in mere seconds, businesses will be able to generate stunning imagery and share it on their social media channels fast, so they’ll never have to miss a beat.

In terms of engagement, it’s no secret that videos are fast becoming the content of choice for those using social media, and the levels of engagement currently being seen can translate to business and promotional materials. Right now, statistics suggest that blogs and websites that feature videos on their home pages are seeing higher conversions and even customer retention, so this is something that businesses that already leverage images should be considering.

Automated email software

This can be a great tool to have when businesses want to reach new customers, as well as ensure that fans and followers keep up to date with the latest brand news, promotions, and events. Automated software can be triggered or behavior-driven and can be automatically sent via your chosen email provider or through third-party apps. When combined with the professional-quality promotional imagery created using CapCut, businesses will see an increase in click-throughs and boosted engagement.

Social media scheduling software

Once businesses have curated the perfect videos and photos with CapCut, they can automatically upload the content with the click of a button. While this is great, it can be a good idea to create a collection and upload it to social media scheduling software that rolls out posts at the most impactful moments. With the right insights and research, businesses can define the times when their target audiences are most active and schedule their posts accordingly.

Why is it important for modern businesses to incorporate AI?

It hasn't quite reached the point in business where AI is absolutely imperative, but it is an extremely good idea for businesses to incorporate it wherever they can to increase productivity, increase engagement, and ensure that they stay one step ahead of the competition. Right now, shareability and connectivity are the top ways for businesses to maximize their potential - and those that are incorporating AI-driven software are seeing better results than those that aren't. With benefits including smarter business management, money saving potential, the ability to improve the customer experience, and even the fact that the right AI tools can help to support scalability; incorporating the above mentioned software will have a significant impact on the way businesses operate.