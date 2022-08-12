LIPOWER MARS-2000 – The world's first low-noise design power station

Power stations are recently becoming more and more popular, especially when facing the energy outages. Or just when you need to have reliable access to electricity while camping or being off the grid. There are some very well-known and favorite manufacturers and LIPOWER could certainly be counted among them. LIPOWER just launched the Mars-2000 power station at the beginning of the month. And the company is currently running an early-bird special for its initial buyers.

If you buy the LIPOWER Mars-2000 before August 15, you can save $400 off the original price of $1,489, bringing your total down to $1,089. So let’s see what it’s all about.

Why Choose The MRAS-2000 Portable Power station?



Enhanced EV-grade LFP battery

6X Longer Lifespan 3500+ cycles

2000W/1460Wh capacity

Power 99% Appliances

Intelligent cooling system

Low-Noise Design(35DB)

Portable & Durable

LFP battery means great durability

The LIPOWER Mars-2000 is equipped with an EV-grade battery that’s seven times more durable than traditional lithium-ion batteries.

Your average lithium-ion battery is rated for around 500 cycles before the battery capacity goes from 100 to 80 percent. In comparison, the Mars-2000 is rated for 3,500+ cycles with the same hit to overall capacity. And the price of energy is kept pretty low as well, with $0.74/Wh.

The Mars-2000 stays lightweight. It weighs in at around 16kg or around 35 pounds. And that’s a decent amount lighter than the 20kg+ weight of similarly specced power stations.

Additionally, it features a built-in exclusive intelligent cooling system, which includes an efficient large-area heat dissipation module and metal heat conduction brackets, dissipates heat quickly and effectively without noise.

So what can it power?

When it comes to powering objects with the Mars-2000, there aren’t a whole lot of limits.

It features 10 total outputs including 3 AC wall outputs, 2 DC outputs accompanied by a car charger output slot, 3 USB-A ports, and 1 USB-C port.

While it won’t power your entire house by any means, it can certainly work as an emergency power system in a pinch to keep certain essentials going.

It’s a great option for camping out, keeping all your devices charged, and maybe providing a little light. Or you can use it as an emergency power backup in a pinch to keep some appliances running.

The Mars-2000 will likely never be cheaper than it is now. The early-bird special knocks off $400 from the original price, bringing it down to $1,089. Check out the company’s website for more information.

And if the Mars-2000 is more power than you need, check out the cheaper Mars-1000 pro , with 1200W of power. Its early-bird discount is $200, bringing the total price down to $799.99.

If you’re looking for a portable power station but don’t need tons of power, consider stepping down to the Mars-1000.