LOM is the complete urban e-scooter package

Picture this familiar scene: driving through a congested city where traffic is just causing everyone to be late … again. Then, there is the hassle of trying to find that elusive urban parking space, which only adds to the stress. So how do you find a safe and easy way to travel in the city? It's become a big question – so much so that emerging tech players are turning their attention to the dynamics of urban transportation. Ready to revolutionize everyday transport?

LOM (Last One Mile) X-Scooter is the answer. What is LOM? It is a revolutionary electric scooter that keeps safety, stability and sustainability in mind. This scooter ensures that you won't get lost trying to find parking spaces because it is super easy to carry. The handlebar and the front stem are foldable, so you can pull it along in one hand with the rear tire rolling rear or pick it up completely.

Weighing in at just 36 lbs, LOM charges in just 3.5 hours and a user can travel up to 25 miles on one charge. The 12-inch front and 10-inch back pneumatic tire design brings unparalleled stability and agility to the ride. This design makes bumps on the ride hardly noticeable, assuring a consistent ride experience across various surfaces and types of terrain. Also, LOM allows users to ride with both feet parallel on the board. This natural stand-up position not only reduces fatigue throughout rides, it also helps riders maintain balance at slower-speeds. This makes LOM suitable for all sorts of urban areas such as crowded spaces.

Three different power modes are installed to fit different situations. There is an eco-mode, mid-mode and a high-mode, achieving speeds of up to 15 miles per hour and the impressive 25 mile range figure. That range is due to the cutting-edge battery management system developed in collaboration with Panasonic that includes self-learning capability installed within the battery. The more consumers ride their LOM, the more accurate the data will be regarding the remaining battery life and available travel distance. The dedicated app that shows data from each ride also provides comprehensive vehicle operation, from vehicle connection and activation to key code sharing with family and friends.

Safety features were equally as important as everything else while designing LOM. There are front and back blinkers accessible from the handlebars, brake lights and head lights to provide maximum visibility, and an electronic horn that allows riders to keep everyone one around them informed of their presence.

Those ready to really change the way they travel day to day can head over to LOM’s Kickstarter page where they are available for a limited time at a huge discount.