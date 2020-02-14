Look Ahead Pro Goggles keep fast-paced outdoor sports in focus

Whether riding motocross, mountain biking or tearing across the snow, fast and furious outdoor activities call for a great set of goggles. Look Ahead Pro Goggles deliver that and more with a revolutionary innovation that changes the way you focus, enhancing your ability to keep your eyes up and mind tuned ahead.

Look Ahead is a start up from Utah. The creator of these revolutionary goggles, Brandon Ashby, is an avid outdoor sportsman who wanted to find a solution that he could share with everyone who is as passionate as he is.

The result is a set of goggles designed to help a brain stay focused on what’s ahead without blocking any vision or reducing your field of view. The darker portion of the lens on the bottom half simply encourages the user’s eyes to focus upwards and ahead, reducing distractions and delivering a range of performance benefits that traditional goggles can't match.

There are three different styles to choose from: snow goggles, motocross and a crossover style for those who love to play in the dirt and the snow. Some goggles can be uncomfortable to wear either with or without a helmet. Look Ahead Sports made it their mission to make sure that the Pro Goggles are comfortable to wear no matter the situation.

So what improvements were reported when enthusiasts and professional athletes alike tried out Look Ahead Sports goggles? The list is extensive: increased safety, reduced lap times, improved consistency and performance, reduced reflection blindness and vertigo, plus increased recognition and responsiveness to environment and terrain.

Every goggle comes with the best hardened Italian polycarbonate, Impact Resistant lenses on the market in addition to the exclusive performance enhancing Look Ahead Pro technology. The company also includes multiple lenses for different lighting situations. Their CrossOver goggles have quick "Swap 'n Lock" magnetic lenses ensuring fast lens changes that stay in place. The flexible mold frame also makes the goggles ultra-comfortable and breathable and all straps feature three rows of anti-slip silicone backing.

Those who are ready to completely change the way they play in the great outdoors can head over to Look Ahead Pro Goggles Kickstarter page where the goggles are heavily discounted for a limited time.