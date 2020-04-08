Lucere stick-on lights perfectly illuminate your face for grooming

There’s nothing worse than leaving the house and realizing that you missed a spot while shaving, or that your makeup isn’t even. The problem is probably the dim bathroom lighting you’re doing your grooming routine under – but Lucere Lights are designed to fix that. These removable LEDs stick to your mirror and provide studio-quality lighting right where you need it.

When it comes to your face, even the tiniest detail can make all the difference. Uneven eyebrows or a stray chin hair can be easy to miss while squinting at yourself in the mirror, but you can bet they’ll make themselves obvious once you step out into the harsh light of day.

Lucere Lights produce at least 500 Lux on minimum brightness, and have a color temperature of 5,000 Lucere

Lucere Lights are here to help. Most bathroom lights are too dim or are positioned at the wrong angle to properly illuminate your face, but these bright LEDs stick to your mirror and flood your face with even light from straight on. And if you can make yourself look good under light this stark, you’ll look good anywhere.

Lucere Lights have an adjustable brightness starting from 500 lux, and a color temperature of 5,000, which ensures that no imperfection can hide. The battery lasts up to 1.5 hours on full brightness, and can be quickly charged via micro USB.

Lucere Lights stick to the base magnetically, so their height can be adjusted on the fly Lucere

Lucere Lights mount magnetically to a silicone base, which itself sticks to your mirror. This clever design lets you adjust the LED to different heights on the base to suit the needs of different family members. If you’re only using it in your bathroom at home, you can stick a plastic base plate to the mirror with double-sided tape. But if you want to travel with it, the silicone base can stick directly to any mirror surface without leaving a mark.

Lucere Lights come in blue, pink and silver options, and are available to pre-order now for up to 50 percent off the eventual retail price. While one Lucere will do the job, a pack of two lights is also available to make sure you're well lit from all sides.