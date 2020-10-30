Washable, breathable Nuzzie Knit rethinks the weighted blanket

Weighted blankets are cosy to cuddle up under, but to get that calming effect they’re famous for means you have to trade off some other comforts. The new Nuzzie Knit strikes just the right balance – it’s still pleasantly weighty, but it’s also breathable, machine washable and stylish.

Babies love being swaddled. It lets them feel safe and secure, helping them (and their parents) get some much-needed sleep. Well, it turns out that we never really grow out of that. Weighted blankets can provide the same benefits for adults, soothing anxiety, relieving stress and improving sleep quality.

They work because of a process called Deep Pressure Stimulation, or DPS. The blanket gently applies weight to your body’s pressure points, boosting the release of serotonin and melatonin – the happy and sleepy hormones, respectively – and reducing the stress hormone cortisol.

The Nuzzie Knit is great for anyone needing help sleeping, relaxing or dealing with anxiety BRYAN BUTTERFIELD

The problem is, most weighted blankets undo these benefits by introducing their own discomforts and inconveniences. The weight is usually added with a filling of glass beads, but these can make for lumpiness and uneven weight distribution, and can spill everywhere if torn. On top of that, they’re not exactly breathable, so you’ll often end up overheating overnight.

And of course, there’s the little matter of cleanliness. All that glass means you can’t just throw the blanket in the washing machine or dryer, so they often end up a little funky after a while.

Enter Nuzzie Knit. This new approach to a weighted blanket fixes all of these problems. For starters, it’s not filled with glass beads but a high-density fabric filling called DuraFill, which spreads out the weight much more evenly across the blanket. The open knit design lets it breathe easier, so there won’t be any more sweaty nights – even in summer.

To cap it all off, the Nuzzie Knit is entirely machine washable and dryable, and its 5-star hotel-quality material means it won’t fray or pill.

Nuzzie Knit is filled with a high-density fiber called DuraFill, which spreads the weight out more evenly BRYAN BUTTERFIELD

The Nuzzie Knit measures 80 inches by 60 inches (203 by 152 cm), giving it the surface area of a queen bed, and it comes in either 15 or 20 lb (6.8 or 9.1 kg) options and three colors – midnight blue, misty grey or oatmeal.

Whether you need help sleeping, relaxing, or dealing with anxiety, the Nuzzie Knit’s unique design makes it a perfect cuddle buddy, so grab yours here.