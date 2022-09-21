OEPLAY Music Star 5 — A Sound Experience Like No Other

The difference between enjoying your music and feeling it is the speakers you have. With OEPLAY Music Star 5 , you can finally have the ultimate listening experience. Boasting a powerful 2.3-inch custom-designed AMT tweeter and a 5.25-inch woofer, OEPLAY MusicStar5 impresses with exceptional sound quality to truly honor and respect the music the way it was written — every detail, every frequency, every pitch and vibration.

“Our mission is to design and develop unique solutions that would make your listening experience a true marvel. By comparing several high-quality wireless Bluetooth speakers on the market, I found that almost none of the current speaker systems that use ball-top trebles would perform the key details of the music. This inspired me to create the OEPLAY Hi-Fi speaker with a powerful AMT tweeter to ensure high-quality acoustic performance," said Ansion Wong, the founder of OEPLAY.

OEPLAY rocks custom-designed AMT tweeters, which are favored by the world’s top audio producers & music enthusiasts, and provide an ultra-clear high-frequency transient response. Packed with a powerful 2.3-inch custom-designed AMT tweeter and a 5.25-inch woofer, this spherical Bluetooth speaker delivers an extremely wide frequency range of 33Hz to 55kHz, which means that it can recreate sounds to the minutest details. You can enjoy a stunning audio experience anywhere around your home, as OEPLAY can easily be paired to any TV, computer, projector, or other audio devices via Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, optical, or AUX ports. Additionally, the technology built into the OEPLAY Music Star 5 provides a dynamic soundstage for an immersive 3D experience. To enhance this, you can connect two OEPLAY speakers to create a stereo sound.

And with its timeless design, OEPLAY is also a beautifully elegant addition to any interior. This planet-shaped hi-fi speaker is crafted with only the finest materials, from the solid aluminum base to the elegantly designed wooden legs, strong enough to securely keep the 14.3lbs speaker stable, yet light enough to move around if desired.

If you are in the market for a top-of-the-line Bluetooth speaker, you will want to check out the OEPLAY Music Star 5. This speaker is perfect for those who demand the best sound quality possible. With its incredible sound clarity and powerful bass output, the OEPLAY Music Star 5 is sure to deliver an immersive audio experience. Plus, it comes with different color variations to match your interior.

The OEPLAY Music Star 5 is available on Indiegogo for pre-order at a price tag of $469. The Music Star 5 is already in production and will begin shipping globally from November 2022.