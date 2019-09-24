OhSnap: Slimline, versatile phone grip puts you in full control

Imagine this. Walking down the street on a beautiful crisp fall morning. Everything seems well in the world, you reach for your pocket and before reflexes kick in ... laying on the ground is a once perfect phone that has just shattered. Or right before bed, your phone slips out of your grip and smacks you straight on the nose. Or you're trying to record a new favorite workout at the gym and the shot is ruined because you can't find a place to prop up the phone. These are situations everyone has dealt with and it is such a pain. All phone grips lately are so bulky, don’t support wireless charging, come off too easy … here is a problem in desperate need of a solution.

Welcome, OhSnap onto the scene. This phone grip doesn’t suck. It is non-invasive, premium quality and simple and easy to use. It adheres directly to your phone without sacrificing fashion or adding bulk. OhSnap is so sleek and sexy that you won’t even notice it until you need it.

OhSnap’s clever design was a long time in the making. It is less than 3mm thick, where conventional phone grips are more like 7mm. That is over double the size, meaning they get caught on everything. After installation, pressing the center circle of the OhSnap releases the finger band. The band releases as a “U” shape that can be used as a grip, or by hooking the ends together to make it a complete loop. When a finger is through the loop, phone drops are next to impossible. Imagine how much money that would save.

The finger band also supports the phone so that OhSnap can be used as a kickstand. The viewing angle is perfect and this allows people to watch videos on their phone completely hands-free without having to haul another accessory around. This grip is also magnetic. Attach it to a fridge while you’re in the kitchen. Attach it to the hood of the car while you’re working. In the gym by yourself and need to film something? Attach it to any metal machine or place on a wall. There are endless possibilities with how OhSnap makes multitasking so much easier.

Switching between portrait mode and landscape mode is also easy with the 360 degree rotating finger band. Slide the colored portion of the OhSnap up and down so that the entire screen can be reached. This is the ultimate phone grip.

Anyone who has a phone needs to get on board and revolutionize the way cell phones are being used. OhSnap has completely taken over the phone grip market. Those who are interested in getting this awesome grip at a huge discount can head over to their campaign page here.