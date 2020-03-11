Orb Drop marble run rolls education and engineering into one fun bundle

Kids have been having fun with marbles for thousands of years, but this incredibly cool build-it-yourself marble run takes things to a whole new level – and it's designed to inspire children to learn more about science, technology, engineering and mathematics, too.

Developed by Spinpal, the Orb Drop II is a clever DIY construction toy that brings together elements of physics, engineering, electronics and more. At its center is a stair-stepper lift mechanism driven by a series of nine cams running off a single-shaft connected to an electric motor. Once the marbles reach the top of the staircase they cascade down one of two runs, with an alternating switch deciding which direction they take. When they reach the bottom the stair-stepper picks them up and the journey begins again.

An electric motor drives a gear which in turn drives the cam shaft that takes the marbles to the top of the run Spinpal

The Orb Drop kit includes laser-cut wood sheets, plastic components, an electric motor, and all the nuts, bolts and washers needed for a thorough hands-on building experience that exposes kids to all sorts of useful skills. Not only that, the finished product looks great; a kind of steampunk artwork that would make a fantastic addition to any play room, or office for that matter.

The kit comes with comprehensive step-by-step video instructions for budding engineers of all ages. To get your hands on this clever combination of entertainment and education, hurry over to the Kickstarter campaign page where the Orb Drop II is still available for a special introductory price.