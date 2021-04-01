Phone Loops' Sling and Strap offer stylish ways to handle your handset

Modern smartphones have many appealing characteristics but one thing that seems to persistently plague these shiny blocks of glass and metal is that they aren't always easy to keep a hold of. Busted bodies and cracked screens have given rise to a number of smartphone accessories aimed at improving our grip on our handsets, and Canada's Phone Loops has just introduced a pair of simple yet stylish solutions that might even change how you use your phone.

Phone Loops' new Silicon Phone Strap is an extension of the company's previous version, which wraps around a smartphone case and through the openings to form a secure loop. This allows for nice and relaxed single-handed phone grip with the user's fingers nestled inside the strap, and edge-to-edge thumb travel on the front of the device.

The company is now upping the quality for an improved user experience, introducing a new generation of Phone Straps made out of silicon, with improved robustness and flexibility. Like the previous designs, the 0.03-inch-thick (0.8-mm) Silicone Phone Strap features a 3M adhesive for a strong connection to the device that will leave no marks should it need to be moved or repositioned.

The Modular Phone Sling makes it easy to access your device

Additionally, Phone Loop is introducing the Modular Phone Sling, which clips into the strap and allows your device to be worn around the neck, on the shoulder or across the body as a fashionable and practical way to carry your phone. This could even allow the phone to act as a body cam or POV device for content creation, or other times when hands-free filming is required.

Like Phone Loop's previous offerings, the Silicon Phone Strap and Modular Sling will be available in a range of colors and styles and are made to be compatible with all smartphone brands and most standard cases. Get a grip and grab your own Silicone Phone Strap and Modular Phone Sling here.