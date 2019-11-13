Pollix smartwatch tracks your health with AI, and looks good doing it

Wearables these days have the ability to track all kinds of health and fitness metrics, and with a little help from AI the Pollix smartwatch is able to pack an impressive array of these into the one polished timepiece for your wrist. Capable of monitoring both general health throughout the day and the effectiveness of all kinds of workouts, the Pollix offers the functionality of high-end smartwatches at a price point that won’t break the bank.

Crafted from aerospace-grade antibacterial aluminum, the Pollix watch promises to be both durable and lightweight. The 46-mm casing offers IP68 waterproofing for depths of up to 50 m, while the display is built from Gorilla Glass to ensure resistance against cracks and wear and wear.

Inside this body is an impressive number of sensors, including a 9-axis accelerometer, magnetometer, gyro, heart rate and pressure monitors, GPS, light sensors, vibration motors and an altimeter.

Crafted from aerospace-grade antibacterial aluminum, the Pollix watch promises to be both durable and lightweight



This means the Pollix smartwatch can be used for all kinds of activities. These include sleep tracking through the night and blood pressure and heart rate monitoring throughout the day. It can be used to track breathing during meditation sessions and will even notify you when you appear fatigued.

When it comes time to kick things up a gear, Pollix will automatically detect workouts ranging from running, to yoga, to hiking. It can track more than 17 workout types in all, including ice skating, tennis, swimming and soccer. Data from these workouts is then analyzed by the AI-powered smartphone app, which offers personalized insights so users can refine their workouts on their road to optimal fitness.

The Pollix watch comes with a silicon band but will fit with any regular 20-mm watch band. The battery life, meanwhile, is impressive and should last up to 10 days, while the watch can be recharged in just two hours.

Learn how you can wrap the Pollix watch around your wrist here.