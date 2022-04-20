Quanta Vici heated smart apparel stays slim for all-day comfort

Canadian smart apparel company Quanta Vici has returned following a wildly successful 2020 Kickstarter campaign with a new set of heated garments and gloves. The animal-free products feature thin and lightweight built-in batteries to maintain agility as the user goes about their business, and offers them careful control over heating elements to help stave off the cold.

Quanta Vici has introduced new gloves, vests and jackets in different stylings for men and women, all made from a mix of vegan leather, recycled polyester and recycled zippers. The batteries incorporated into the clothing offer two or more days of use and can be recharged via USB-C, with this battery life able to be extended through additional power banks.

Powered by Quanta Vici's Smart Apparel Technology, the clothing works with a smartphone app for Apple and Android devices that pulls data from built-in temperature sensors and makes adjustments to keep things at the desired level of comfort. Users can not only set the temperature, but also activate different heating areas if there's a particular body part in need of attention. Part of this includes targeting the abdomen to treat cramp pain associated with menstruation.

Made from PrimaLoft's premium material, the thin and breathable clothes are designed to offer full dexterity, making them suitable for not just strolling around town but more active pursuits like skiing or running. They also feature hidden pockets to stow away valuables, and are wind- and water-resistant to help keep the elements at bay. The gloves even feature touchscreen compatible fingertips to ensure you can keep using your devices while rugged up.

“This is our second launch but we are just getting warmed up!" said Quanta Vici CEO Adrien Beyk. "After our first launch back in 2020 I said that Quanta Vici goes beyond just heated gloves and socks. We have a vision for the future, we are building towards a future where people can live life to the fullest and not be tied down because of winter or temperature sensitive medical conditions."

With prices ranging from CA$186 for a pair of Quanta Vici Heated Vegan Leather Gloves, up to CA$600 for a Smart Slim Jacket and Smart Gloves combo for a limited time, there's no better time to claim your own stylish heated apparel from Quanta Vici.

Check out the next-gen smart apparel in the video below.