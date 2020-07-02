Revo Ring: A single filter ring across all your lenses

Lens filters are terrific tools for photographers, be they gradient filters, neutral density filters, circular polarizers, color filters or all manner of others. But when you've got a bag full of different diameter lenses, you can find yourself needing multiple copies of the same filter to fit each lens – or a jumble of step-up rings you can screw into one another to fit bigger filters to smaller lenses.

The RevoRing, by H&Y, aims to solve that problem once and for all. It's a filter ring with a variable diameter screw-in thread to fit multiple lenses, and it's smashed through its Kickstarter goal on the way to production.

Fitting them is simple enough; you twist the spring-loaded RevoRing to reduce the diameter of its thread, then press it up against the lens body and release, allowing it to perfectly settle into the correct diameter for the lens it's on. Then you screw your filter of choice onto the front of the RevoRing and you're off and running. Switching between cameras or lenses is a super-quick and painless process, and the RevoRing attaches strongly enough that you can lift up the camera with it.

Twist the RevoRing and release; it'll find the perfect diameter for the lens H&K

H&Y is producing three different sizes of RevoRing that cover 37-49 mm lenses, 46-62 mm lenses and 67-82 mm lenses. Chances are, depending on your camera kit, you'll only need one or two of these sizes, and the prices are lower than for some fixed-diameter step-up rings.

The company is also making an all-in-one solution using its own high-quality filter designs. The RevoRing Variable Neutral Density + CPL system features the same variable diameter lens fitting system, but has its own built-in filters.

Landscape photographers will enjoy the high-quality, variable diameter RevoRing Neutral Density + Circular Polarizer all-in-one attachment H&K

A variable ND filter lets you cut down ambient light by up to 10 stops, allowing you to shoot long exposures at wide aperture settings even in broad daylight. Ever wondered how professional shooters capture those silky, ghostly long-exposure waterfall shots in the middle of the day? By ratcheting up the neutral density filters.

This setup also gives you a circular polarizer, which is amazing for emphasizing or eliminating reflections, as well as darkening and deepening the blue of the sky, while adding extra definition to clouds. The RevoRing VND + CP system builds both into a single compact unit that fits multiple lens sizes, and it's available in the same sizes as the filterless RevoRings.

