RomRod portable fitness device ensures you warm up right, every time

Maintaining your regular workout routine isn't easy due to a lack of access to your usual gear. That extends to warm up gear, which is often a makeshift piece of equipment such as a PVC pipe or dowel rod, which are very simple yet extremely versatile. Unfortunately, versatility doesn't equal portability – until now. The RomRod is a portable rod mobility fitness device perfect for a wide variety of warm up exercises that is easy to ensure is always at hand.

Frustrated by being unable to find a simple PVC pipe at a gym while on the road, the creators of the RomRod came up with a device that, like many great inventions, is stunning in its simplicity, yet offers so much more than is apparent at first glance. Made from heavy-duty, rust-resistant aluminum and stainless steel to ensure a longer life, and with a standard checkered knurl and other markings, the RomRod gives users a real metal feeling and grip in the hand.

"When we say versatile, this is not just a marketing techniques," says Shane Livensparger, Co-Inventor of the RomRod. "We have both experienced the nagging and often sharp pain in the shoulders, neck, and lower back region after workouts. Physical therapy is costly and can be time consuming for many individuals. Why go the traditional route for workouts that may result in back pain when we have a solution to prevent this avoidable journey."

The RomRod is a fitness device that packs compact for taking anywhere

Incorporating RomRod into your workouts can aid in increasing mobility and flexibility, improving posture, and reducing soreness. The device can be used for a variety of exercises, such as rod-assisted rotator cuff stretches and snatch Olympic lifting techniques, and can even be used in core rotational movements. And it's not just handy at the gym – the RomRod is great for anyone looking for increased mobility in their golf swing or to help combat back pain resulting from sitting at a desk all day.

When fully expanded, the RomRod measures 60 inches (152 cm) long and 2.5 inches (6.35 cm) in diameter – not exactly bag-friendly dimensions. But in compact form the RomRod shrinks to a length of just 17 inches (43.18 cm) and width of 5 inches (12.7 cm). The RomRod, which weighs 2 lb (0.9 kg), achieves this with a combination of telescopic and screw-on sections. And you don't have to worry about losing parts of the RomRod when it's dismantled thanks to a combination of neodymium magnet endcaps and a strong internal threaded connection keeping everything together.

