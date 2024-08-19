Save on Energy Costs with Home Solar Battery from BLUETTI

Tired of high energy bills? BLUETTI, a technology pioneer in clean energy, has the perfect solution for you. Its EP760 Home Energy Storage System is certified by Australia's Clean Energy Council (CEC) to ensure the highest standards of quality and safety. It offers Australian households a reliable and efficient way to slash electricity expenses and keep their homes cozy all the time.

Introducing BLUETTI EP760 Energy Storage System

The EP760 system is a single-phase hybrid all-in-one residential energy storage system. The modular battery system consists of the EP760 hybrid inverter capable of up to 7.6kW output and stackable B500 batteries, each with a capacity of 4.96kWh.

Homeowners can customize their solar battery setup and store free solar energy or inexpensive grid power for use at any time.

Key Specifications of the BLUETTI EP760:



Output Power: 7,600W (Single-phase)

7,600W (Single-phase) Capacity: 4.96kWh to 19.84kWh

4.96kWh to 19.84kWh Battery Type: LiFePO₄

LiFePO₄ Warranty: 10 Years

10 Years IP Rating: IP65 (Dustproof and water-resistant)

Is the BLUETTI EP760 Solar Battery Storage Worth it

The BLUETTI EP760 home battery system is definitely a worthy investment, especially for those living in areas with high electricity costs, frequent outages, and abundant sunlight. Here's why:

Save on Energy Bills

The EP760 can significantly reduce your energy bills by storing excess solar energy. When your solar panels generate more electricity than your home needs, the EP760 stores the surplus energy. This stored energy can power your home day and night, during blackouts, or when you decide to go off-grid. This feature is particularly beneficial during the winter months when electricity consumption soars.

Prepare for Power Outages

Nothing is more valuable than peace of mind during power outages. The EP760 ensures your home remains powered and comfortable during power cuts. It keeps your food fresh, lights on, air conditioning running, and provides an uninterrupted life for your family.

Achieve Energy Independence

With rising energy prices and more frequent outages, investing in energy storage systems is becoming increasingly sensible. The EP760 offers a degree of energy independence, capable of powering 95% of home appliances and even electric vehicles. According to Tiger Han, CEO of BLUETTI Australia, the EP760 system can help homeowners reach 85% energy self-sufficiency when paired with a solar setup.

Why You Should Choose the BLUETTI EP760 Solar Battery System

Integrated Modular Solution: The BLUETTI EP760 system is self-contained and flexible with modular batteries. You can expand its capacity from 4.96kWh to a massive 19.84kWh by stacking 1-4 B500 battery packs. This flexibility ensures your home has enough power to meet its needs, now and in the future. Its modular design and all-in-one construction enable quick and easy installation with minimal labor costs.

Solar Integration: The EP760 is compatible with both existing and future solar systems. It can seamlessly integrate with your current solar setup via AC coupling without affecting your existing solar certification. When expanding your solar production, its DC coupling connection ensures smooth integration. The system features three separate 3,000W MPPTs, allowing you to harvest up to 9,000W from the sun, even on complex roofs.

Easy Installation: The EP760 system is straightforward to install with simple click-click steps. It has an IP65 rating, meaning it’s dustproof and water-resistant, suitable for outdoor installation. Despite the simple installation process, it is recommended to have it installed by CEC and BLUETTI certified electricians to qualify for the government's STC solar subsidy.

"After a year with the BLUETTI EP760, it's made a huge difference in our daily life. We've cut down our energy bills and don’t worry about power outages anymore. This system is fantastic." --Chloe from Perth, Australia

The BLUETTI EP760 solar battery system offers a flexible, scalable, and efficient solution for your energy needs. Plus, with a current 20% OFF, there's no better time to invest in the EP760 and start powering your home with solar energy.

About BLUETTI

As a technology pioneer in clean energy, BLUETTI has been committed to promoting sustainability and providing green energy solutions since its inception. By offering eco-friendly energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use, BLUETTI aims to provide exceptional experiences for our homes while also contributing to a sustainable future for our planet.

Through initiatives like the Lighting An African Family (LAAF) program, BLUETTI has empowered over 100,000 African families in off-grid regions. This commitment to sustainable energy has helped BLUETTI expand its reach to over 100 countries and gain the trust of millions of customers worldwide. For more information regarding BLUETTI and EP760, please visit the BLUETTI website.