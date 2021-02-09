Self-cleaning Nordifakt bedding stays fresher longer with less washing

Everyone loves climbing under freshly washed sheets, but no likes the hassle involved. It's recommended you wash your sheets once a week, but how many of us can honestly say we do? Christianshavn bedding from Danish company Nordifakt features technology that actually eliminates 99.9 percent of all bacteria, meaning the sheets stay fresh and odor-free while requiring less washing.

Stripping the bed, loading the washing machine, transferring the sheets to a dryer or clothesline, then making the bed. It's enough to put you off washing the bedding for as long as possible, which is exactly what many of us do.

But we spend so much time under the covers, often joined by our pets or a midnight snack, that it's no surprise bacteria can proliferate. Nordifakt says that after just one week, a pillow case can contain 17,000 times more bacteria than a toilet seat. For this reason, experts recommend washing your sheets in hot water of at least 60 °C (140 °F) every week. But research shows that on average, most people only get around to this task every four weeks – and many single men are dragging the average down by only washing their bedding four times a year!

Nordifakt's Christianshavn bedding eliminates 99.9 percent of all bacteria

Nordifakt's Christianshavn bedding stays fresh and odor free for longer, meaning washing can be put off for longer. The secret is an advanced and sustainable silver fabric treatment called Polygiene®, which effectively rids the sheets of bacteria, fungi and other microbes. Applied at the final stages of the textile production, field and lab tests have shown that the treatment lasts the entire life-cycle of the bedding. Importantly, the technology only affects the surface of the material, so it won't interfere with the bacteria found naturally on the skin.

The bedding receives a silver fabric treatment called Polygiene®

In addition to saving you time and effort, Nordifakt's bedding also helps save the environment. The company claims the reduced need for washing will save you an average of 1,800 liters (474 gal) of water a year. And because washing can be done in cold water instead of hot, you'll also save on electricity.

The Nordifakt Christianshavn bedding is made from 100% organic cotton and is OEKO-TEX® certified, while the Polygiene® technology is also OEKO-TEX® and Bluesign® certified. The sheets come in a wide range of sizes and colors and have been finished with a double stitch. They're also 100% recyclable.

So clean up your act and rest easy by getting your own self-cleaning and sustainable Nordifakt bedding here.