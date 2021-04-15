SmartCocoon improves the comfort of every room in your home

Heating and cooling systems that are controlled by a single thermostat are simple to use, but take something of a scattergun approach to keeping your home comfortable. A more optimal solution would be to use strategically placed fans that add a little warmth or cold to the rooms that need it, just like the SmartCocoon Smart Register Booster Fan.

The SmartCocoon was developed to tackle a problem that is common in 90% of North American homes, where a central thermostat is unable to prevent individual rooms from becoming too hot or too cold. While the kitchen and lounge might be the perfect temperature, for example, an upstairs bedroom might become far too warm, or the laundry where the dog sleeps might become far too cold.

The SmartCocoon Smart Register Booster Fan is designed to sit inside standard vent spaces

Making minor adjustments to the airflow in these problem areas of the house is the name of the game for the SmartCocoon Smart Register Booster Fan, which plugs into a regular power outlet and rests inside standard vents, where slide-out springs hold it securely in place.

AI-powered algorithms are then able to automatically sync the fan up with the home's central heating and cooling system, drawing in the trapped air from the ducting system and using sensors to recognize when the room's temperature is lower or higher than that set in the companion app by the user. When temperature adjustments for a particular room are required, the SmartCocoon swings into action and uses one of its four different operating modes to blow warm or cool air into into the space.

The SmartCocoon works with a smartphone app, where users can configure individual temperature settings for different rooms in the home

The SmartCocoon is designed to be user-friendly from start to finish, with installation requiring no tools and setup taking only a few minutes via the mobile app. The device works with smart and conventional thermostats, using the AI algorithm to automatically sync up with the heating and cooling system in either case, and the app allows the user to configure customized temperature settings for individual rooms throughout the home.

Once up and running, the SmartCocoon Smart Register Booster Fan can boost airflow in rooms by up to 200 percent and adjust their temperature by up to 70 percent. In doing so, it can can lower the annual energy costs of the home by up to 30 percent.

Check out SmartCocoon in the video below.