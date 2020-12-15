SprayCare Band conveniently dispenses hand sanitizer from your wrist

In 2020, hand sanitizer has become the must-have accessory, but even a small bottle of the stuff can be a hassle to carry in a bag or pocket and runs the risk of leaking. Not to mention having to pull out the bottle every time you touch a surface, which across the course of the day can be a lot. Enter the SprayCare Band, a no-mess, no-fuss wearable hand sanitizer dispenser that ensures the ability to disinfect hands and surfaces is always at hand.

Not unlike Spider Man's web-shooter, and just as potentially lifesaving, the SprayCare Band is worn on the wrist and dispenses its disinfecting cargo with a simple touch. But rather than artificial spider web, the device emits atomized droplets of sanitizer that can be captured in the palm of your hand or directed onto any surface. The SprayCare Band boasts superior coverage of its sanitizing mist, with each shot able to cover a surface 5 inches long and 2.5 inches wide (12.7 x 6.4 cm).

The SprayCare Band is powered by a rechargeable lithium battery

Unlike some sprayers that unevenly disperse larger droplets and therefore make it necessary to rub your hands or wipe a surface to spread the sanitizer around, SprayCare's atomizing technology ensures wide and even dispersal from a single application. Each spray lasts three seconds and, with capacity for more than 40 applications of disinfectant from a full container, the SprayCare provides protection throughout the entire day.

Measuring 43 x 40 x 15 mm, the SprayCare is similar in size to a watch, and can hold 5 ml of sanitizer. Refills are made through a port on the side of the device, which will accept any liquid hand sanitizer. It's also compatible with other liquids you might want to fill it with, such as insect repellent or essential oils. An LED indicator lets you know when it's time to recharge the device's 80-mAh lithium battery, which is done via a Micro USB port.

Sanitizing hands and surfaces we come into contact with every day has never been more important, and the SprayCare Band provides the protection you need in a convenient, fashionable and effective package.