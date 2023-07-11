Streaming apps to keep you entertained through summer and beyond

If your head is spinning trying to keep up with all the streaming apps, we can help. We’re featuring six streaming apps to suit any taste. From documentaries and independent creations to the most beloved Disney films, there’s something for everyone.

Saddle up for the best deal in live television — watch 1883 on Sling TV

Sling TV streams live TV and on-demand content. It’s where you can watch the fan-favorite mini-series 1883. This popular prequel to the hit show Yellowstone has left droves of fans eager for more.

Sign up for Sling TV — for as low as $15 for your first month — to follow the Dunton family’s journey westward to establish what will eventually become the Yellowstone Ranch. How to watch: The 10-show series 1883 is available on the Paramount Network via a Sling TV subscription.

Find out why everyone's talking about Billions when you sign up for Paramount+

NEW! Paramount + now offers tiers with Showtime included. Step into the cut-throat world of high finance as hedge fund titans and the U.S. District Attorney go head to head in a high-stakes game of power and money.

Sign up for Paramount+ with the Showtime option and catch up on Billions before its much-anticipated final season this summer. Check it out with these 30-day trial options: $5.99 for the essential plan and $11.99 with the Showtime addition.

How to watch: Season 7 of Billions will stream on Paramount+ with a Showtime addition starting August 11. New episodes will be released every Friday on streaming.

Don't miss out on Marvel's Secret Invasion — now streaming on Disney+

Disney+ keeps adding fantastic content to its impressive catalog of movies, series, and more, including Marvel's Secret Invasion, featuring a fantastic cast (Samuel L. Jackson, Emilia Clarke, and others). Based on the Marvel comic of the same name, Nick Fury works with a shapeshifting alien Skrull to uncover a conspiracy by a group of renegades who pose as different humans to gain control of Earth. Get Disney+ with Hulu for only $9.99/month or $12.99/month for Disney+ with Hulu and ESPN.How to watch: Catch Marvel’s Secret Invasion streaming on Disney+. Debuted on Disney+ June 21, 2023, it will consist of six episodes. Episodes release on Wednesdays at 3 AM ET/12 AM PT.

Love true crime? Catch the drama-docuseries Murder Maps on MagellanTV

Five mini-seasons of Murder Maps will scratch your true crime itch as this drama-documentary series explores notorious homicides in modern history. In Episode 4, entitled “Finding Dr. Crippen,” Dr. Crippen believed he had escaped on a ship to Canada after killing his wife and burying her in the basement. Grab a 1-year subscription to MagellanTV documentary streaming service and get access to documentaries from around the world for just $35.99 (reg. $59.88).How to watch: There are currently 27 episodes of Murder Maps available to watch through MagellanTV.

If you loved Call Me by Your Name, you’ll enjoy It’s Complicated on Fearless Streaming

It’s Complicated is a gay coming-of-age series told through music and social media. Told in two timelines, it follows teenagers Zac and Cale as they navigate the ins and outs of being gay in high school. Themes include loneliness, bullying, depression, anxiety, pride, resilience, and forgiveness. Fearless is the streaming service to find exclusive films and series from independent creators (not Hollywood elites) that showcase all perspectives — LGBTQ, women, Black, and other under-represented voices. This deal gets you a lifetime subscription to Fearless Streaming for just $29.99 (reg. $287.64).

How to watch: The It’s Complicated 10-episode limited series is available to watch on Fearless Streaming Service.

Check out the Emmy® award-winning docu-series Stephen Hawking's Favorite Places with a subscription to Curiosity Stream

A great series for science lovers, Stephen Hawking stars in and narrates this docu-series that won the Outstanding Graphic Design and Art Direction Emmy. On his CGI spaceship, the SS Hawking, he takes the journey of a lifetime, making stops at some of his favorite places and discussing the scientific significance of each location. Curiosity Stream offers an extensive collection of documentaries spanning science, technology, history, nature, and art. Sign up for a lifetime subscription to Curiosity Stream Standard Plan, price-dropped to just $179.97 (reg. $399.99).How to watch: Watch all three episodes of Stephen Hawking's Favorite Places on CuriosityStream.

