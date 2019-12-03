Tempest puts accurate, AI-powered weather forecasting on your doorstep

Homes are getting smarter and smarter every day, but sometimes automating the inside your house depends on knowing exactly what's going on outside. So instead of just opening up an app that gives generalized information, why not get an accurate reading using cutting-edge tech right at your doorstep? Well, that’s where the Tempest weather station comes in.

WeatherFlow's Tempest is the most advanced personal weather station on the market. Hands down. Tempest’s revolutionary design has no moving parts, nearly zero maintenance, is simple to install and has an AI-powered forecasting app plus a growing list of third-party applications.

Trigger your outdoor lights based on the actual brightness of the sky. Enable your thermostat to use the weather conditions outside your home to conserve heating and cooling use. Automate your sprinklers to operate based on rainfall. Get text alerts when lightning is approaching. The list of applications is huge, and it works with Alexa, Google Home, IFTTT and many more.

This sleek design of Tempest is totally wireless, solar powered and fits in with any back or front yard décor. Not only does it look amazing, but it will change the entire way your smart home functions. The proprietary hardware sensor helps detect all of the elements mother nature throws at us. It uses ultrasonic sound to measure wind speed and direction continuously, capturing every gust. Tempest also has a haptic rain sensor that calculates the force of each falling raindrop, letting you know precisely when the rain began among many other details.

Tempest: A design with no moving parts, nearly zero maintenance and instant online weather and forecasting data WeatherFlow

Knowing the actual temperature outside your own home is so much better than having to go off of generalized data. The easy to use Tempest app even gives a much more relevant “feels like” temperature, plus UV index, humidity, wind chill, and dew point temperature.

WeatherFlow is a highly experienced team of programmers, meteorologists, engineers and data scientists. They have been providing better weather forecasts and decision support for more than twenty years and their current team has grown to over forty people, including seven PhD scientists. Their team is renowned for designing and operating professional-grade weather networks and providing highly localized forecasting. Their products include software tools and consumer apps that deliver the unique data and forecasts. In recent years, they have refined their data analytics to benefit from personal systems within their data network.

Tempest data, along with all the WeatherFlow team’s real-time data, is part of data sets that are shared with the National Weather Service (NWS-NOAA), supporting their mission of predicting dangerous weather and warning the public of potential risks. NOAA has licensed data from WeatherFlow’s industrial grade weather stations for many years and will now be able to utilize additional data from the Tempest System. The team helps contribute to NOAA and other public agencies, so they’re better equipped to fulfill their role in protecting life and property.

Tempest has it all. It's the ultimate weather station – there is nothing that comes close. Those who want to get their hands on it at a heavily discounted rate can go to WeatherFlow's Kickstarter page here.