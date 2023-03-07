The Power You Need for Autumn Camping at BLUETTI Fall Sale

Autumn is coming and so do the offers on portable solar generators at the BLUETTI Fall Sale 2023, which will start on 7 March. There's no better time to stock up on the must-haves for camping, hiking, picnicking and more.

Top-pick All-in-one Power -EB200P

EB200P+3/PV200 Starts at $4397 (Was $5597, Save $1200)

The EB200P

Packed with a 2200W inverter and 2048Wh LiFePO4 battery, the EB200P is compact and portable for outdoor activities and emergency backup. Its capacity can also be extended to 4096Wh and 5120Wh respectively when connected to the B230 or B300. 15 versatile outlets ensure that any device can be charged in time. Fast charging is still an attractive feature: 1300W for solar and AC combination, 800W for dual AC. The EP200P is just as powerful as the AC200X, and even more affordable. This Fall Sale is the latest comeback for the EB200P after being sold out during last year's September Sale. Take advantage of this opportunity before it's gone.

All-rounder Mobile Power -AC200MAX

AC200MAX+3/PV200 Starts at $4546 (Was $5396, Save $850)

AC200MAX, the most popular model for road trip and vanlife, takes the technology to the next level, offering the option to expand with additional battery modules, such as two B230s at 6,144Wh and two B300s at 8,192Wh. Standalone, it has 2,048Wh in its belly and can deliver 2,200W to multiple devices via its 13 outlets and two top-mounted wireless charging pads. It's a versatile and budget-friendly power backup for indoors and out. It accepts up to 900W of solar input and can be completely charged in 3.5 hours. Equipping a van with an AC200MAX and 3 pieces of 200W PV200 solar panels ensures a stable and constant power supply for off-grid living on the road.

Smart Portable Power -EB3A

EB3A+PV200 Starts at $1148 (Was $1398, Save $250)

The EB3A

At about 4.6kg, the BLUETTI EB3A is compact and portable for outdoor camping and short trips. It is rated for up to 600W and a 1200W surge wattage, enough to power multiple devices such as laptops, phones, mini-fridges, cameras, slow-cookers. It stores 268W in its LiFePO4 (LFP) battery, delivering 2500 cycles before reaching 80% capacity.

Outdoor enthusiasts won't have to search for power outlets in the backcountry with this little power box in hand. EB3A can power a 10W light for 22 hours, a 60W car fridge for 4 hours. On a full charge, it will power a 60W laptop for about 4 hours. When connected to solar panels for max 200W charging, the EB3A allows longer outdoor stays. Plus, the BLUETTI App allows to monitor and control in real time from anywhere for ongoing management.

Premium Portable Power -EB55

EB55+PV200 Starts at $1398 (Was $1698, Save $300)

The EB55 Anthony Martin

This portable powerhouses is ideal for camping, traveling, overlanding and other outdoor adventures. The EB55 features 700W continous AC pure sine inverter and 1400W surge, and larger capacity of 537Wh. It can power up to 11 devices simultaneously with its versatile DC or AC outputs. A single charge will run a 60W drone for 7 hours and top up a Macbook in 2 hours via a 100W PD USB-C por. Even if it runs out of power, it can be replenished by 6 single or dual charging methods, including 200W solar input and max 400W solar+AC dual input.There will always be plenty of power on the go.

