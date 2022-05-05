Thoughtful Gift Guide From BLUETTI for Every Type of Mom

A mother gives everything at home and in the office as she endeavors to secure her family’s future. If you want something special to show your love and appreciation on Mother’s Day (officially on Sunday, May 8) , then you’re in luck. BLUETTI has rounded up some gift ideas and will soon announce a new unit.

AC300+B300 Combo- Expandable Power Center

This combo is newly released that will hit the shelf on AEST 13:00PM, May 25th. Though no battery built-in, the AC300 can accept up to 4 B300 battery to reach a 12,288Wh capacity. The Fusion Box Pro can combine 2 such units in series and boost to a massive 24,576Wh/ 6000W/ 240V.

Key Features:



Up to 12288Wh Capacity with 4*B300

2400W Unrivaled Solar Input

3000W Pure Sine Wave Inverter

5400W Blazing Input Rate

24/7 UPS Home Backup

EB200P-Versatile Power Monster

Mom provides the core support for most housework at home. However, unexpected outage can drive her into crazy. Consider AC200P as an emergency power supply, with 2048Wh capacity and 2200W output power, it can power almost all appliances including coffee maker, refrigerator, hairdryer, etc.

Key Features:



2048Wh/2200W output

15 output ports

Flexible 4 charging methods

Smart touch screen LCD display

900W solar+400W AC Recharge in 2-2.5Hrs

Dual AC adapter(400W) Fast recharge in 3-3.5Hrs

Eco-friendly, Gas free, Quieter, and Cost-effective

EB55&EB70-Pack Lighter, Travel Further

If you’ve got a mom who is fond of outdoor trips or camping, she’ll be surprise and love it at the first glance. These two siblings are highly lightweight and portable. The ergonomically constructed handle is for easy transport. Hooking up with BLUETTI solar panels PV120 or PV200 makes it a remarkable power source with endless green energy when the sun shines. An ideal gift option to splurge on mom.

More exciting news, BLUETTI will launch a #BLUETTIwithMom campaign on Mother’s Day, invite members on Instagram to share the sweetest moment/story with their mom to win a free BLUETTI power station. Follow BLUETTI Australia on Instagram to learn more.

About BLUETTI

With over ten years of experience in the energy storage industry, BLUETTI is committed to building the world's best power stations for van dwellers, explorers, and off-grid life. For more information, please visit https://www.bluettipower.com.au/

