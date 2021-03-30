Tiny Transfast SSD delivers speed, compatibility and portability

When it comes to solid state drives (SSDs), you often have to choose between portability, capacity, read and write speeds, and compatibility with other devices. But a new SSD, called Transfast, delivers on all those points without sacrificing on any.

Transfast isn’t a big, bulky SSD – it’s the size of a regular old thumb drive, measuring just 73 mm long and weighing under 24 g (0.8 oz). That makes it super portable, easy to stick in your pocket, bag or purse and take anywhere.

But you’re not skimping on storage space. Inside that tiny physical footprint the Transfast packs up to a whopping 2 TB, which is enough room for about half a million 12-megapixel photos, 1,000 hours of HD video, or about 50 AAA video games.

You can move all that data around really quickly too. With read and write speeds of 550 MB/s, you can transfer a gigabyte in the time it takes you to say “wow, Transfast is really fast, huh?” That’s thanks to its USB 3.1 Gen 2 interface.

Transfast works with a wide variety of devices

Plus, the USB-C connector lets it plug into almost anything. The Transfast works with laptops, MacBooks, iPads, Android phones and tablets, game consoles, and cameras, letting you transfer and store photos, videos, work documents, games, apps, and other important data.

As secure as cloud storage is, it’s still open to potential hackers and it becomes inaccessible as soon as you’re out of range of an internet connection. With Transfast, basically all of your data is right there in your pocket, ready when you need it and impossible to hack.

Physical hazards pose no problem either. The anodized aluminum shell is completely shockproof and waterproof, so you won’t lose years of priceless photos just by knocking over your coffee one morning.

Transfast is comes in 1 TB and 2 TB capacities and can be found here.

Check it out in the video below.