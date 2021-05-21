Ultra-Guard Capsule, the clever sterilizing multi-tool perfect for EDC

The past year has shone a spotlight on the microscopic threats to our health that surround us. The Ultra-Guard Capsule shines a different kind of light on the germs that can be found on all manner of items we carry with us and come into contact with every day, providing protection from germs and a deep clean wherever you are.

Certified by the SGS and CE, the Ultra Guard Capsule features an inner "Light Chamber" into which small personal items such as earbuds, razorblades, earrings, pacifiers and thermometers can be placed. Then, the touch of a button triggers a blast of UV-C light that breaks down the DNA of harmful germs and destroys the ability of the microorganisms to multiply and spread, without damaging your items.

But what about larger items that won't fit in the chamber you ask? Well, the Ultra-Guard Capsule can also be used as a UV wand, allowing you to sterilize larger areas by waving the UV light over them. To activate UV Wand Mode, simply give the activation button a long press and hold the Capsule 2 cm (0.8 in) above a surface for 10 seconds to clean everything from door handles, keyboards and smartphones, to face masks, steering wheels and toilet seats.

The Ultra-Guard Capsule in Wand Mode

The Ultra-Guard Capsule may be designed to be small and light enough to carry in a pocket or even on a keychain, but it punches well above its weight in terms of cleaning capability. A single 30-minute charge via USB of its fast-charging battery provides enough power to work its disinfecting magic over 180 times.

In addition to sterilizing your personal items, the Ultra-Guard Capsule features an ingenious design that allows it to act as a touch-free hygiene tool for interacting with all manner of public surfaces. The removable no contact tool with its smart sensor tip made of anti-static non-stick silicon can be used as a stylus when using ATM keypads, elevator buttons or vending machines, or when typing on a touch screen or signing a digital signature at check-out.

The Ultra-Guard Capsule functions as a no contact tool

Made from ABS plastic, measuring just 85.2 x 25.9 mm (3.3 x 1 in) and weighing 35 g (1.2 oz), the Ultra-Guard Capsule comes in a variety of colors and is the perfect addition to your everyday carry kit.

Clean up your act and add the Ultra-Guard Capsule to your EDC kit here.