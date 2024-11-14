Unbeatable Holiday Savings: Up to 50% Off Hiboy E-Bikes and E-Scooters!

Hiboy is kicking off the holiday season with early access Black Friday sales, offering massive savings of up to 50% off on a wide range of e-bikes and e-scooters. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your daily commute or snag a perfect holiday gift, these deals are too good to pass up. The sale runs through November 20, but don’t wait—inventory is limited, and these prices won’t last!

One of the most exciting offers is on the P6 Fat-Tire e-bike, now available for just $939.99. Normally priced at $1,480, this deal saves you $540 and marks an all-time low for this popular model. Featuring a 750W brushless motor, the P6 offers a top speed of 28 MPH and the power to conquer 20% inclines. Its removable waterproof battery delivers up to 62 miles of range with pedal assist or 30 miles in throttle-only mode, making it a great option for long rides or challenging commutes.

Hiboy P6 | Electric Bike Off-Road Journey: Exploring Nature with Dog.

But the P6 isn’t the only standout deal—check out these amazing discounts:

Top Early Black Friday E-Bike Deals:



EX6 Step-Thru Fat-Tire e-bike : $800 (Reg. $1,580) 25 MPH top speed, up to 75 miles of range. Perfect for riders seeking easy mounting and stability.

2024 P7 Commuter e-bike : $850 (Reg. $1,700) 28 MPH top speed, up to 68 miles of range. A sleek choice for fast and efficient urban commutes.

EX7 Full Suspension e-bike : $1,350 (Reg. $2,000) 28 MPH top speed, up to 75 miles of range. Designed for ultimate comfort on rugged trails or smooth roads.



Can’t-Miss E-Scooter Deals:



S2 Electric Scooter : $300 (Reg. $600) 19 MPH , up to 17 miles of range. Compact and ideal for quick city rides.

S2 Pro Electric Scooter : $394 (Reg. $736) 19 MPH , up to 25 miles of range. More power and range at an unbeatable price.

MAX Pro Electric Scooter : $640 (Reg. $1,000) 22 MPH , up to 46 miles of range. Perfect for extended trips and thrill-seekers.

X300 Big-Wheel Electric Scooter : $660 (Reg. $1,050) 23 MPH , up to 37.3 miles of range. Big wheels for smooth rides across any terrain.



Why Choose Hiboy?

Hiboy’s lineup of e-bikes and e-scooters combines performance, reliability, and affordability, making them a top choice for riders of all experience levels. Whether you’re tackling city streets or off-road trails, every Hiboy product is built to deliver a safe, comfortable, and efficient ride. With features like hydraulic suspension forks, puncture-resistant tires, and intuitive LCD displays, you’re getting incredible value at every price point.

Don’t Wait—Deals Won’t Last!

This is your chance to grab high-performance e-bikes and e-scooters at unbeatable prices. Shop now on Hiboy’s website for matching deals. With these Black Friday discounts, it’s never been easier to make your commute faster, your adventures more exciting, and your holidays brighter.

Act fast—stock is limited, and these deals end November 20! Upgrade your ride today and save big this holiday season.