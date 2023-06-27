Waterdrop A1 filters water and dispenses it hot or cold instantly

In a world where kitchen counter space is at a premium, appliances need to earn their spot by doing multiple jobs at once. The Waterdrop A1 dispenser not only purifies your water, but can dispense hot and cold water to make whatever drink you like.

A glass of water straight from the faucet may look clean, but all kinds of invisible nasties can be swimming in there. The Waterdrop A1 removes bacteria, sediments, chlorine, salts, plastics, heavy metals and other pollutants using a six-stage deep filtration system. The water is run through non-woven fabric, a reverse osmosis (RO) membrane, a scale inhibitor, pre carbon block and PP cotton, before being blasted with UV sterilization.

But it’s more than just a filtered water dispenser. The Waterdrop A1 can rapidly cool or heat water to a wide range of temperatures, to suit whatever drink you feel like at any given time. Chill it to a refreshing 41°F (5°C) for a frosty glass of lemon water, or heat it to exactly the right temperature for a cup of tea (140°F/60°C) or coffee (185°F/85°C). There are even options to warm baby formula or make a piping hot bowl of oatmeal.

Whatever your drink of choice, the Waterdrop A1 can automatically dispense just the right amount with five preset drink sizes (4/8/16/20 oz/max). You can quickly and easily switch out the filters when you need to, in as little as three seconds, to ensure a constant supply of fresh water.

Unlike other hot and cold water dispensers, the Waterdrop A1 is equipped with a refrigerator-grade compressor, which allows it to cool water in just one second. Conversely, the rapid heating abilities allow it to dispense hot water in under three seconds.

The interface is clear and easy to use, with an OLED screen allowing you to select the temperature and water volume, start the dispensing, engage the child lock, or check the remaining filter lifespan. An ambient light changes color to let you know the currently selected temperature at a glance – blue for cold, white for room temperature, or orange for hot water.

The Waterdrop A1 is also easy to set up, getting its power from a wall plug and its water from a refillable 1.06-gallon tank. It can be run in multiple modes too – night mode keeps it running quiet and conserves energy use, off-home mode will empty stagnant water, and altitude mode corrects the water’s boiling point.

From the kitchen to the office, the dining room to the living room, the Waterdrop A1 can give the whole family access to clean water, however they like it. The Waterdrop A1 is normally US$699, but for a limited time get $110 off with code NEA1 at the Waterdrop Official Store.

