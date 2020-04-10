Xpozer frame and print system lifts your photos to art gallery level

There’s nothing like a big beautiful print on the wall to remind you of that amazing summer in Italy or winter in New York, but what if you’re in need of a fresh look after a few trips down memory lane? Xpozer is a print-and-frame combo that lets you easily switch out old prints for new ones, allowing photography enthusiasts to showcase their best work at scale and in style.

The backbone of Xpozer’s system is a strong, lightweight aluminum frame that is engineered to hold photos perfectly flat using a patented tension-spring technology. A quick release mechanism is built into this Forever Frame that allows photo prints to be swapped in and out within two minutes.

The photos, meanwhile, are specially printed by Xpozer onto its custom-made Vivid Satin print material, which is designed to slot perfectly into its Forever Frame. This material is made up of layers and coatings that are carefully optimized to present prints via a UV-resistant and non-glare surface that looks stunning from all angles.

Photographers wanting to use Xpozer to show off their work can upload their images to the company's online platform and tap into its online e-course “From Photo to photo Print,” to gain expert tips and get the digital files ready for life on the living room wall.

Photos need to be a minimum resolution of 80 ppi, with Xpozer offering a range of sizes up to 40 x 80 in (101 x 203 cm). Once an order is placed, printing takes place within two to four working days and the results are then shipped worldwide in one to ten business days.

Xpozer offers one-off prints ranging in size from 40 x 50 cm up to a massive 100 x 200 cm, or a 4-pack that includes four prints and the Forever Frame. For a limited time you can grab a free $75 gift card with your order. Hurry over to the Xposer site to learn more.

